Rita Edochie showed off a bold new hairstyle on Instagram as her legal battle with Judy Austin continues

The veteran Nollywood actress addressed her critics with a lengthy, defiant message on social media

The court case between Rita and Judy Austin was adjourned to November, with videos from the hearing circulating online

Rita Edochie is not letting a pending court case dim her shine. The veteran Nollywood actress stepped onto Instagram on Thursday, 8 October 2026, to unveil a fresh hairstyle and serve a pointed message to anyone watching, critics included.

The post came as her ongoing clash with Judy Austin, wife of actor Yul Edochie, continues to play out publicly.

Reactions as Rita Edochie debuts new look, fires back at critics amid Judy Austin's court case. Photo credit@ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Rita has been vocal in her disapproval of Judy's marriage to Yul, a position that led Judy to drag her to court. The matter was recently adjourned to November, with footage from the hearing making the rounds online.

Rita Edochie addresses her critics

Rather than stay quiet, Rita used the new look as a springboard to speak her truth. She credited her hairstyle to Dstyle Salon on Awka Road, Inland Town, Onitsha, Anambra State, and matched it with a message that left little room for interpretation.

Rita Edochie throws jabs at her critics, shares video of new look. Photo credit@ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

"AT LEAST IF YOU H@TE ME, YOU WON'T BE TOO DAFT NOT TO LOVE MY HAIR. LIKE, YOU DON'T EVEN HAVE A FREAKING CHOICE!" she wrote, before turning the post into a broader declaration of self-assurance.

She made clear that speaking out would not stop, writing:

"AS LONG AS THE ONLY THING I DO ON THIS SPACE IS CALL A SPADE A SPADE AND DRAG OUT THE INTESTINES OF THE DEV1L WHEN NECESSARY, YOUR FORCED LOVE DOESN'T HAVE TO COUNT."

Rita also directed pointed words at those she feels have wronged or wished her harm, invoking a curse of sorts on detractors before signing off with characteristic confidence:

"AS FOR ME I WILL CONTINUE TO GLOW, GROW AND GIVE YOU MORE REASONS TO STARE."

Here is the Instagram post of the actress about her new look:

Fans rally behind Rita Edochie

The post drew an outpouring of support from her followers.

@adaodika wrote:

"Mama with this your lifestyle you will remain ageless ooo. I like how you're catching fun on social media Your New look Amaka, keep rocking life"

@officialblessingnwankwo1 commented:

"Beautiful."

@ujundieze added:

"Great woman of our time that said NO TO SNATCHING AND ADULTERY."

@real_lenna reacted:

"Amen and Amen to all you said. Inshort a man like yul will marry their daughters and later introduce a Judy into her home. Amen"

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin over post

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters by accusing her of hypocrisy and snatching another woman's husband.

Rita Edochie mocked the younger actress for attempting to lecture people on tradition while consistently engaging in actions that contradict basic decency.

Source: Legit.ng