Emmanuel Emegha confirmed his car was broken into in London following Chelsea's 4-1 loss to Leeds at Stamford Bridge on Saturday

The 23-year-old Dutch forward with Nigerian roots had just made his first Premier League start for the Blues before the theft occurred

Emegha was away from his vehicle at the time, sharing a post-match meal with family and friends when the incident took place

Chelsea forward Emmanuel Emegha had items stolen from his car in London on Saturday, hours after scoring on his first Premier League start in the Blues' 4-1 home loss to Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old Dutch attacker, who has Nigerian roots, was not present when the theft occurred.

Chelsea forward Emmanuel Emegha has revealed that he was robbed following the club’s disappointing 4-1 Premier League defeat to Leeds. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, multiple sources confirmed he was at a post-match dinner with family and friends at the time, and that he was physically unharmed.

Chelsea said the club is providing him with any support he needs.

Emegha addressed the incident directly on Instagram, writing:

"Unfortunately after the game I was robbed. I am OK and thankfully no one was hurt. Thanks for the messages of support."

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment.

No arrests have been reported publicly, and the Metropolitan Police had not issued a statement at the time this article was published

Emegha's start for Chelsea

Despite the distressing events that followed, Emegha had given Chelsea fans a reason to cheer earlier in the day, netting the opening goal on his debut Premier League start for the club.

The result, however, went against the Blues, with Leeds running out 4-1 winners at Stamford Bridge.

According to New Telegraph, Emegha joined Chelsea in the summer from French side Strasbourg, a club that shares the same American BlueCo ownership group as Chelsea.

His integration into the first team was disrupted by a series of hamstring injuries in the early part of the season, pushing back his debut significantly.

He eventually made his first appearance for the club as a substitute during a Carabao Cup defeat away at Liverpool in late October.

Saturday's Premier League start was just his third senior outing for Chelsea in total, with one additional substitute appearance separating his cup debut from his first league start.

Emegha's career before Chelsea

Emegha built his reputation across several European leagues before landing in West London.

He came through the academy system at Sparta Rotterdam in his native Netherlands before moving to Royal Antwerp in Belgium.

A spell at Sturm Graz in Austria followed, where he developed into a consistent goal threat, before Strasbourg brought him to France and eventually into the BlueCo network.

Despite his limited international experience, Emegha has earned two caps for the Netherlands national team, underlining the promise that convinced Chelsea to sign him.

Alonso reacts after Chelsea's 4-1 defeat

Legit.ng reported about Chelsea’s 4-1 defeat to Leeds United at Stamford Bridge, including Noah Okafor’s two goals and Xabi Alonso’s post-match reaction.

Chelsea had taken an early lead through Emmanuel Emegha, but Leeds hit back with four goals. Alonso said his side were in a “fragile moment” after losing confidence — and now Chelsea sit eighth in the Premier League table.

Source: Legit.ng