2027 Election: Lawyer Casts Doubt on Opposition Presenting Single Candidate Against Tinubu
- Aare Oladotun Hassan, President of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, spoke exclusively to Legit.ng about the state of Nigeria's opposition ahead of the 2027 elections
- Hassan said the opposition is more divided, desperate, and showing signs of promoting violence rather than presenting credible leadership
- He warned that the current political crisis threatens the foundations laid by Nigeria's founding fathers during amalgamation
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The President of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, Aare Oladotun Hassan, has said he sees no realistic chance of opposition parties uniting to form a credible alliance against the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Hassan made the remarks during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, pointing to what he described as clear and visible signs of a deeply fractured opposition landscape.
"I don't see the opposition coming together to form an alliance against the APC ahead of the 2027 elections, based on the indicators that are critically clear to the blind and the kind of politics that are going on in the polity," he said.
Opposition divided and desperate, Hassan says
The Yoruba Council Worldwide president went further, saying the behaviour of most opposition presidential candidates reveals a troubling lack of democratic maturity. He argued that instead of demonstrating capacity for leadership, many of them are being driven by desperation, which has clouded their judgement.
"It is quite unfortunate that the majority of the presidential candidates are not democratically mature to reason deeply on what terms, rules or responsibilities are expected of them as patriotic nationalists," Hassan said.
He added that the opposition had become "more despotic and more desperate," warning that this desperation had reached a point where some actors were actively promoting violence rather than offering Nigerians a credible political alternative.
A threat to Nigeria's democratic foundation
Hassan framed the current political tensions as a broader threat to Nigeria's national identity, drawing on the country's history. He noted that the founding fathers of Nigeria chose to push through the amalgamation of the country despite concerns over ethnic divisions and political differences, with a shared commitment to unity as their guiding principle.
"This albatross that our democracy is currently being yoked with needs to be resolved because our founding fathers never set a divided nation when they were forming to amalgamate Nigeria despite the fact that there were concerns about our ethnic division, our political attrition, and history," he said.
His comments reflect growing anxiety among civic and cultural leaders over the direction of Nigerian politics as the country inches closer to the 2027 election cycle.
Read Hassan's full statement below
"I don't see the opposition coming together to form an alliance against the APC ahead of the 2027 elections, based on the indicators that are critically clear to the blind and the kind of politics that are going on in the polity.
"However, it is quite unfortunate that the majority of the presidential candidates are not democratically mature to reason deeply on what terms, rules or responsibilities are expected of them as patriotic nationalists. Very importantly, in the way things have snowballed to the level that we are, the opposition is more divided; they are more despotic and more desperate.
"That desperation has beclouded their reasoning even from seeing the right thing that are expected of them to show forth that they have the capacity for leadership is not being seen. A lot of them are promoting violence
"This albatross that our democracy is currently being yoked with needs to be resolved because our founding fathers never set a divided nation when they were forming to amalgamate Nigeria despite the fact that there were concerns of our ethnic division, our political attrition, and history.
Atiku criticises Tinubu's N70,000 transport allowance
Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the ADC presidential candidate, rejected the Federal Government's ₦70,000 monthly transport support for public workers as insufficient.
The statement from the ADC Presidential Campaign Council questioned what 50 litres of fuel could achieve for workers over an entire month.
Atiku's campaign raised concerns about private sector workers, traders and informal workers left out of the government's relief arrangement.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng
Barrister Oladotun Hassan (Public Affairs analyst) Barrister Oladotun Hassan, a Public Affairs analyst, is the secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Epe Branch. He is also the executive project director of Lawyers for Reform Group. Barrister Hassan is a member of the Section for Public Interest and Development Law (SPIDEL), the NBA Security Agencies Relations Committee. He is the president of the Nigerian Youths Coalition, secretary general of Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council, and president of the Yoruba Council Worldwide.