Aare Oladotun Hassan, President of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, spoke exclusively to Legit.ng about the state of Nigeria's opposition ahead of the 2027 elections

Hassan said the opposition is more divided, desperate, and showing signs of promoting violence rather than presenting credible leadership

He warned that the current political crisis threatens the foundations laid by Nigeria's founding fathers during amalgamation

The President of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, Aare Oladotun Hassan, has said he sees no realistic chance of opposition parties uniting to form a credible alliance against the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Hassan made the remarks during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, pointing to what he described as clear and visible signs of a deeply fractured opposition landscape.

Lawyer explains why the opposition may not be united against President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

"I don't see the opposition coming together to form an alliance against the APC ahead of the 2027 elections, based on the indicators that are critically clear to the blind and the kind of politics that are going on in the polity," he said.

Opposition divided and desperate, Hassan says

The Yoruba Council Worldwide president went further, saying the behaviour of most opposition presidential candidates reveals a troubling lack of democratic maturity. He argued that instead of demonstrating capacity for leadership, many of them are being driven by desperation, which has clouded their judgement.

"It is quite unfortunate that the majority of the presidential candidates are not democratically mature to reason deeply on what terms, rules or responsibilities are expected of them as patriotic nationalists," Hassan said.

He added that the opposition had become "more despotic and more desperate," warning that this desperation had reached a point where some actors were actively promoting violence rather than offering Nigerians a credible political alternative.

A threat to Nigeria's democratic foundation

Hassan framed the current political tensions as a broader threat to Nigeria's national identity, drawing on the country's history. He noted that the founding fathers of Nigeria chose to push through the amalgamation of the country despite concerns over ethnic divisions and political differences, with a shared commitment to unity as their guiding principle.

"This albatross that our democracy is currently being yoked with needs to be resolved because our founding fathers never set a divided nation when they were forming to amalgamate Nigeria despite the fact that there were concerns about our ethnic division, our political attrition, and history," he said.

His comments reflect growing anxiety among civic and cultural leaders over the direction of Nigerian politics as the country inches closer to the 2027 election cycle.

Read Hassan's full statement below

"‎I don't see the opposition coming together to form an alliance against the APC ahead of the 2027 elections, based on the indicators that are critically clear to the blind and the kind of politics that are going on in the polity.

‎"However, it is quite unfortunate that the majority of the presidential candidates are not democratically mature to reason deeply on what terms, rules or responsibilities are expected of them as patriotic nationalists. Very importantly, in the way things have snowballed to the level that we are, the opposition is more divided; they are more despotic and more desperate.

"That desperation has beclouded their reasoning even from seeing the right thing that are expected of them to show forth that they have the capacity for leadership is not being seen. A lot of them are promoting violence

‎"‎This albatross that our democracy is currently being yoked with needs to be resolved because our founding fathers never set a divided nation when they were forming to amalgamate Nigeria despite the fact that there were concerns of our ethnic division, our political attrition, and history.

Oladotun Hassan explains why opposition may not unite against APC Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Atiku criticises Tinubu's N70,000 transport allowance

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the ADC presidential candidate, rejected the Federal Government's ₦70,000 monthly transport support for public workers as insufficient.

The statement from the ADC Presidential Campaign Council questioned what 50 litres of fuel could achieve for workers over an entire month.

Atiku's campaign raised concerns about private sector workers, traders and informal workers left out of the government's relief arrangement.

Source: Legit.ng