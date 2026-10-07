Mike Bamiloye's 2024 response to a social media user who attacked his Agbara Nla film resurfaced online

The critic accused Bamiloye of tarnishing the image of traditional deities and called Christianity a foreign culture

Agbara Nla has reportedly grossed over N170 million in its opening weekend at cinemas nationwide

An old response by veteran filmmaker and evangelist Mike Bamiloye to a harsh critic of his movie 'Agbara Nla ' has found a new audience online, following the film's impressive box office performance.

In November 2024, a social media user identified as Adelani Adekanmbi attacked the then-upcoming film on X, writing:

Reactions as Mike Bamiloye's old reply to critic of Agbara Nla resurfaces after box office hit. Photo credit@mikebamiloye

Source: Instagram

"Ayamatanga, those nonsense films they are using to tarnish the image of Isese and brainwashing our people about their culture thereby elevating foreign culture that they stupidly called Christianity. Ara ni o pa gbogbo yin danu."

Mike Bamiloye's response to the critic

Rather than ignore the attack, Bamiloye fired back directly on the critic's page and saved his reply on his own in case it was deleted.

The filmmaker, who has been preaching the gospel for 50 years after giving his life to Christ in 1975 at age 15, told Adekanmbi:

"You are just wasting your precious time follow after SHADOWS! YOU SHALL BE CONVERTED TO JESUS CHRIST AND PREACH THE GOSPEL I HAVE BEEN PREACHING FOR THE PAST 50 years."

In a move that has since tickled fans online, he signed off the confrontational message with unusual warmth:

Agbara Nla: Mike Bamiloye's old reply to critic of movie resurfaces. Photo credit@mikebamiloye

Source: Instagram

"Adelani, Good Morning. Hope you slept well. Greetings to your wife and family if you are married."

Agbara Nla's N170 Million opening weekend

The clip resurfaced on social media just as 'Agbara Nla' began rolling out in cinemas nationwide, reportedly grossing over N170 million in its opening weekend alone.

Fans quickly connected Bamiloye's calmly delivered clapback with the style his son Jaymike Bamiloye has become known for online, with many saying the apple did not fall far from the tree.

Here is the Instagram post about the evangelist's reply:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@thesamuelmayokun commented:

" That's a Baba Abejoye response"

@omo.jesu.566 wrote:

"Adelani ooooo omo Adekanbi oooo so funny it's well God will deliver him"

@beautybimb reacted:

"Epic response!!!!! The Kingdom of this world has become the Kingdom of our God and of His Christ!!!."

@thejumoke shared:

"'Greetings to your wife and children if you're married'"

@omontiki_aya_ayandiran said:

" I couldn't help but laugh out loud the way he called him."

@7kclothingstore noted:

"I even saw a post on TikTok of some idol worshippers that said they will come and protest at cinemas when the movie is out….movie don come out now, we no see them again"

Mike Bamiloye berates pastors

Legit.ng reported that the evangelist had slammed popular pastors who mislead their mega-parishes with false doctrine.

He questioned what he called their aim to show off a luxurious lifestyle instead of directing their congregation on the proper Christian path.

Gospel movie producers' thought-provoking message left many dishing out their observations about men of God.

Source: Legit.ng