Emeka Ugwuonye, May Edochie's former lawyer, publicly reacted to Rita Edochie's behaviour during Judy Austin's court case

Ugwuonye claimed Rita led a group of people to attack Judy Austin outside the court premises, and that the incident was caught on tape

Fans and followers on social media were divided over Ugwuonye's commentary, with some questioning his credibility as a lawyer

May Edochie's former lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, has aimed Rita Edochie following her conduct at a court hearing connected to Judy Austin's ongoing case.

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, Ugwuonye described Rita's behaviour at the court premises as self-incriminating, arguing that her actions actually strengthened Judy Austin's legal position rather than weakening it.

Reactions as May Edochie's ex-lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye mocks Rita Edochie over Judy Austin court case. Photo credit@emekaugwuonye/@judyaustin/ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

According to Ugwuonye, Rita was heard making defamatory statements and issuing threats inside the court, including a declaration that Judy Austin "will cry blood."

He further alleged that Rita was seen leading a group of people towards Judy after proceedings, with members of the group reportedly handing over their handbags beforehand, which he interpreted as preparation for a physical assault.

Ugwuonye claims Rita left evidence

Ugwuonye argued that Rita's conduct, bold and openly carried out, had inadvertently created evidence that would prove useful in court.

Ritas Edochie trends over court case with Judfy Austin. Photo credit@ritaedoche/Instagam

Source: Instagram

He said that while one might struggle to convince a judge that certain individuals could resort to mob violence, the alleged incident at the court premises had now removed any doubt.

"Look at the evidence she left. She led a mob to attack Judy in court premises. And she boldly and arrogantly did it," he said in the clip.

He also addressed criticism over his communication with Judy Austin, pointing out that May Edochie and members of her support base contacted him regularly during the years he represented her, and questioned why the same people would take issue with Judy reaching out to him.

Here is the Instagram video of the lawyer speaking about Rita Edochie:

The video drew sharp responses online, with many questioning Ugwuonye's standing to comment on legal matters at all.

@songbird_song wrote:

"This guy has been disbarred since 2016. He is not a lawyer at all."

@evanel_fabrics commented:

"This lawyer na content creator."

@okorie.chuka said:

"Just bcos he is not saying ur narratives and desire, una de blast am...so Rita no even relate to edochie family by blood, so whats dis banter about. I even thought she was Pete's sister."

@ugwujennifernk wrote:

"Content creator of a lawyer mind u were not supposed to speak about any ongoing case in court to public if u are truly a lawyer."

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin over post

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters by accusing her of hypocrisy and snatching another woman's husband.

Rita Edochie mocked the younger actress for attempting to lecture people on tradition while consistently engaging in actions that contradict basic decency.

Source: Legit.ng