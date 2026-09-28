Rita Edochie took to Instagram on Sunday to share a cryptic post that touched on bigamy, denial, and title changes

The Nollywood veteran referenced a lawsuit involving the title 'Mrs Edochie' ahead of a scheduled court date on September 29

Fans flooded her comments with reactions ranging from fierce support to sharp criticism of the ongoing drama

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie is not holding back as her legal battle with Judy Austin draws closer.

On Sunday, September 27, 2026, Rita shared a pointed Instagram post that had her followers talking.

Reactions as Rita Edochie drops cryptic post ahead of court case with Judy Austin. Photo credit@judyaustin1/@ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Writing in Nigerian Pidgin English, she declared that a "single mother" doing "content creation" flat-out denied being "Mrs" anybody, and threw a cheeky jab at the concept of bigamy, all in one breath.

"Na content creation I dey do. Now na single mother I be. Abeg I no be Mrs ooo. Bigamy na your mate?" she wrote.

Rita Edochie's court date with Judy Austin looms

The post arrived just two days before a scheduled court hearing, with the actress signalling that September 29, 2026, at Court 48 Apo by 8 AM, is a date her supporters should mark on their calendars.

Rita Edochie shares post ahead of court case with Judy Austin. Photo credit@judyaustin

Source: Instagram

A separate caption on the post went further, referencing a lawsuit in which the title "Mrs Edochie" reportedly appears, and warning that karma has a way of keeping receipts.

Rita questioned how one person could cycle through multiple titles in four years, and made clear she has no intention of stepping back from the fight until she feels justice has been served.

Here is Rita Edochie's Instagram post about her court case with Judy Austin:

Fans react to Rita Edochie's post

The comments section lit up almost immediately after the post went live:

@flawskincare.ng wrote:

"Mama give them back to back, fire for fire"

@rose4christ_jesus said:

"I tot they said they don't care where been afraid now.? Preeeeeeek warriors shame make una rest and enter house."

@monkay994 commented:

"What about the three children carrying the surname that woman should never escape the law please"

@a.lydia99 reacted:

"Fight with your age mates. Tomorrow be the day."

@igeoma.ella wrote:

"Chia, queen may is very lucky to have you, mummy you are one in a million, may you live long ma"

@chommygold1 said:

"No leave no surrender. Tomorrow is the day"

@simisolaarhh_ commented:

"Your children won suffer in marriage ma. You stand for what is right! God bless you"

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin over post

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters by accusing her of hypocrisy and snatching another woman's husband.

Rita Edochie mocked the younger actress for attempting to lecture people on tradition while consistently engaging in actions that contradict basic decency.

Source: Legit.ng