Tayo Sanusi, known as Iyan Aladuke, made cryptic posts on Instagram after her ex-husband unveiled a media and cinema hub

The actress described herself as an 'Alubarika baby', claiming her blessing shines even in her absence

Fans flooded her comment section with varied reactions, from words of support to subtle observations about her posts

Nollywood actress Tayo Sanusi, popularly known as Iyan Aladuke, has been making waves on social media with a series of cryptic posts seemingly directed at her ex-husband, who recently unveiled a major media and cinema hub project.

The actor shared details of the multi-million naira venture on social media, attracting significant attention.

Reactions as Iyan Aladuke calls herself 'Alalubarika' after her ex-husband's multi-million naira launch. Photo credit@femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Shortly after, his ex-wife took to Instagram to post a veiled message, referring to herself as "Alalubarika", a Yoruba word for a blessed person, and suggesting that her good fortune speaks for itself regardless of whether she is present in someone's life.

Iyan Aladuke doubles down on cryptic posts

On Thursday, 8 October 2026, Sanusi returned to Instagram with another layered message, doubling down on her earlier stance.

Iyan Aladuke shares her name amid Femi Adebayo's new feat. Photo credit@iyanaladuke

Source: Instagram

The mother of one described herself as someone whose company people never regret, once again leaning into the "alalubarika" identity she has publicly embraced.

Rather than address critics directly, she invited them to define themselves however they chose, while she stood firm in her own self-image. In her words:

"You are free to define yourself however you choose. As for me, I am Adunbarin — an Alubarika baby. I carry my identity with grace, gratitude, and quiet confidence."

Here is the Instagram post of the caterer about her new name:

Fans react to Iyan Aladuke's posts

The posts drew a flurry of reactions from followers, with many offering support while others slipped in subtle commentary.

@monmartt.kids wrote:

"It's well with you, ore mi atata ore mi toooto ore mi toh fine …oremi olorire. Adunbarin Matori….."

@lahralicious_couture commented:

"You are beautiful at heart and everything, grace follow u around, eyes have not seen what God is about to do IN your life, for your shame the Lord restore it and turn it double celebration, upliftment, Isiah 60:22. Am rooting for u"

@kafilat7517 shared:

"I fill your pain, but when there's life hope is coming"

@freshbat2023 wrote:

"Impatience has rewards and punishments. Whichever comes your way, kindly accept it and move on."

@bolaeja added:

"Stay firm and strong, beautiful lady. Keep your head up! Every setback isn't the end, and victory will be yours, in sha Allah."

@trendmich_____ asked:

"Your outfit is beautiful please ma where did you get it?"

Femi Adebayo's ex-wife marks his birthday

Legit.ng reported that Iyanaladuke, the estranged wife of Femi Adebayo, celebrated him on his birthday with a lovely photo and message.

The estranged couple sparked reconciliation rumours a few weeks ago after she began sharing their loved-up pictures online.

She dragged a lady and accused her of causing the breakdown of her marriage, but it was later stated that she was not the one handling her phone.

Source: Legit.ng