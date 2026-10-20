Judy Austin returned to social media on Monday, October 19, 2026, promoting her hair business amid swirling rumours about her husband, Yul Edochie

The Nollywood actress shared an Instagram video with Asake's Gratitude playing in the background, sparking a wave of reactions online

Judy's post came shortly after a viral yacht dance video featuring Yul Edochie and actress Lizzy Gold fuelled dating rumours

Judy Austin is back on social media and seemingly unbothered.

The Nollywood actress posted a promotional video to her Instagram page on Monday, October 19, 2026, showing off her hair business, with Afrobeats star Asake's hit track Gratitude serving as the soundtrack to her return.

Judy Austin was unbothered by Yul Edochie and Lizzy Gold's yacht video. Credit: judyaustin/lizzygold

Source: Instagram

The timing of the post caught many people's attention. It came shortly after a viral yacht dance video featuring her husband, actor Yul Edochie, and actress Lizzy Gold sparked widespread speculation about a possible romantic relationship between the two.

Rather than addressing the rumours directly, Judy chose to focus on her brand, advertising her pixie hair pieces.

"The love on this beautiful pixie is something else," she wrote in the caption, encouraging interested buyers to send a direct message to place an order.

Judy Austin's "unbothered" return online

The choice of song did not go unnoticed. Many fans read the use of Gratitude as a deliberate message, a signal that Judy is choosing to count her blessings rather than engage with the noise surrounding her marriage. Her post drew a flood of supportive comments from followers who praised her composure.

Judy Austin shares a fun video with singer Asake's song playing in the background. Credit: judyaustin

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng also reported that actress Rita Edochie stirred controversy with fresh shade after Yul and Lizzy Gold’s viral yacht video.

See Judy Austin's post that sparked the reactions:

Reactions to Judy Austin's post

Here are more reactions from fans on Instagram:

@dubbynations wrote:

"What's happening I heard Lizzy gold is now dating your husband abi your husband want to make her third wife?😮"

@official_gozie87 commented:

"Yul go reach every woman in the industry"

@itslisa3113 said:

"Give them 👏👏 my queen"

@chinonye656 reacted:

"Just so beautiful and un bothered"

@tasabdulekhaine wrote:

"@judyaustin1 The world is large enough for everyone to inhabit. Continue to show up, Sister; something significant is coming your way. As you do in every post, maintain a positive attitude and a smile. God loves all of us equally and is not partial to any one of us.."

@edithokoye0096 shared:

"Omalicha . You will just stay in your lane and be trending everywhere."

Lizzy Gold addresses relationship rumours with Yul Edochie

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Yul Edochie took to Instagram to celebrate Lizzy Gold with a warm tribute, describing her as a "go-getter," a "hardworking woman," and the "Ghen Ghen Queen."

The post added fuel to already burning fan theories, particularly given the ongoing public drama surrounding his marriage to Judy Austin.

Lizzy Gold, however, has been consistent in her denials. She has publicly maintained that Yul is a close friend and a significant mentor, noting that he played a key role in launching her career.

Source: Legit.ng