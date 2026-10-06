Femi Adebayo's Ex-Wife Iyan Aladuke Posts Cryptic Message After His Mega Project Unveiling
- Omotayo Sanusi, known as Iyan Aladuke, shared a loaded caption on Instagram on Tuesday, October 6
- Her post came shortly after her ex-husband Femi Adebayo unveiled a major media and cinema project
- Fans quickly connected the dots between her words and the timing of Adebayo's announcement
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Omotayo Sanusi, the caterer and chef popularly known as Iyan Aladuke, dropped a few words on Instagram that had fans talking, and the timing of her post made it impossible to ignore.
On Tuesday, 6 October, Sanusi, who was previously married to Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo, shared a caption on her Instagram page that read:
"Class in my details. Grace in my presence. Even in my absence, my Alubarika can't be forgotten."
The words appeared simple enough, but followers were quick to connect them to what was happening on the other side of things.
Just around the same time, Adebayo had publicly unveiled a major project spanning media, cinema, studio, and event production, a significant milestone for the actor's career.
Iyan Aladuke's post sparks speculation
The former couple parted ways years ago, and their split was reportedly followed by additional hardship for Sanusi, including the alleged closure of her restaurant and the loss of the building she operated from.
Given that history, many fans interpreted her Tuesday post as something deeper than a motivational quote.
The phrase "even in my absence, my Alubarika can't be forgotten," with "Alubarika" meaning blessing in Yoruba, struck a chord with those who felt the words carried a veiled message tied to the occasion.
Sanusi herself did not offer any further explanation, letting the post speak for itself.
Here is the Instagram post made by the actor's ex-wife:
What fans said about the post
The reactions rolled in quickly, with followers weighing in on the caterer's message:
@mopelola_h_brown commented:
"I totally understood the cap….She brought goodies."
@abikegrocerystore wrote:
"Too gorgeous my queen."
@lanreajetunmobi reacted:
"Extraordinarily refined."
@reniksluxuryhair noted:
"Hmmmmm Even In My Absence My Alubarika Cant b forgotten"
Femi Adebayo's ex-wife marks his birthday
Legit.ng reported that Iyanaladuke, the estranged wife of Femi Adebayo, celebrated him on his birthday with a lovely photo and message.
The estranged couple sparked reconciliation rumours a few weeks ago after she began sharing their loved-up pictures online.
She dragged a lady and accused her of causing the breakdown of her marriage, but it was later stated that she was not the one handling her phone.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng