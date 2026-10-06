Omotayo Sanusi, known as Iyan Aladuke, shared a loaded caption on Instagram on Tuesday, October 6

Her post came shortly after her ex-husband Femi Adebayo unveiled a major media and cinema project

Fans quickly connected the dots between her words and the timing of Adebayo's announcement

Omotayo Sanusi, the caterer and chef popularly known as Iyan Aladuke, dropped a few words on Instagram that had fans talking, and the timing of her post made it impossible to ignore.

On Tuesday, 6 October, Sanusi, who was previously married to Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo, shared a caption on her Instagram page that read:

Reactions as Femi Adebayo's ex-wife Iyan Aladuke posts cryptic message after his mega project unveiling. Photo credit@iyanaladuke

Source: Instagram

"Class in my details. Grace in my presence. Even in my absence, my Alubarika can't be forgotten."

The words appeared simple enough, but followers were quick to connect them to what was happening on the other side of things.

Just around the same time, Adebayo had publicly unveiled a major project spanning media, cinema, studio, and event production, a significant milestone for the actor's career.

Iyan Aladuke's post sparks speculation

The former couple parted ways years ago, and their split was reportedly followed by additional hardship for Sanusi, including the alleged closure of her restaurant and the loss of the building she operated from.

Given that history, many fans interpreted her Tuesday post as something deeper than a motivational quote.

Femi Adebayo's ex-wife Iyan Aladuke gets fans talking with cryptic message after the actor's mega project unveiling. Photo credit@iyanaladuke

Source: Instagram

The phrase "even in my absence, my Alubarika can't be forgotten," with "Alubarika" meaning blessing in Yoruba, struck a chord with those who felt the words carried a veiled message tied to the occasion.

Sanusi herself did not offer any further explanation, letting the post speak for itself.

Here is the Instagram post made by the actor's ex-wife:

What fans said about the post

The reactions rolled in quickly, with followers weighing in on the caterer's message:

@mopelola_h_brown commented:

"I totally understood the cap….She brought goodies."

@abikegrocerystore wrote:

"Too gorgeous my queen."

@lanreajetunmobi reacted:

"Extraordinarily refined."

@reniksluxuryhair noted:

"Hmmmmm Even In My Absence My Alubarika Cant b forgotten"

Femi Adebayo's ex-wife marks his birthday

Legit.ng reported that Iyanaladuke, the estranged wife of Femi Adebayo, celebrated him on his birthday with a lovely photo and message.

The estranged couple sparked reconciliation rumours a few weeks ago after she began sharing their loved-up pictures online.

She dragged a lady and accused her of causing the breakdown of her marriage, but it was later stated that she was not the one handling her phone.

Source: Legit.ng