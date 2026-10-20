Nollywood actress and cleric Apostle Dr Eucharia Anunobi announced she joined the league of house owners on Monday, October 19, 2026

She shared a photo of the white-painted duplex on Instagram, crediting God for making her a landlady

Fellow celebrities and fans flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages after she broke the news

Nollywood actress and cleric Apostle Dr Eucharia Anunobi is celebrating a major personal milestone after announcing that she is now a proud property owner.

The actress announced on her Instagram page on Monday, October 19, 2026, sharing a photo of her new home alongside a caption inviting her followers to join in the celebration.

Eucharia Anunobi has shared the good news that she is now a landlord, as she flaunts a picture of her new house. Photo credit@eucharianunobi

Source: Instagram

"Celebrate with me on becoming the latest Landlady. God did!!! More pictures loading," she wrote.

Eucharia Anunobi's new home

The movie star's property, finished with a clean white exterior, appears to be a duplex with a modern aesthetic. A smaller structure sits beside the main building, which could serve as a boys' quarters or a store. Anunobi hinted that more images of the property would be shared on the platform soon.

Eucharia Anunobi makes promise to share more pictures of her house as she becomes a landlady. Photo credit@eucharianaanunobi

Source: Instagram

The actress, widely known for her roles in classic Nollywood productions as well as her ministry work, credited God entirely for the achievement, describing it as something only divine intervention could have made possible.

Here is the Instagram post made by the actress about her latest feat:

Celebrities and Fans Congratulate the Actress

The announcement attracted a wave of warm messages from fellow entertainers and fans alike.

@ogeokoye wrote:

"Congratulations to you senior…this is beautiful."

[@ucheelendu](https://www.instagram.com/ucheelendu) commented:

"Huge congratulations my beloved sister! God did it"

@veekee_james shared:

"Congratulations Ma, it was so beautiful celebrating with you Ma."

[@goatleomessy wrote:

"You will live very long and healthy to enjoy this home in Jesus mighty name Amen. Congratulations mama."

@uzee_usman added:

"Ohhhh my mama Mia congratulations… coming soon I no wan hear story o my room o, see you soon."

@lancelotimasuen revealed:

"I was live at this glorious event and I bless God for your life my darling sister friend and colleague More congratulations are just in order"

Eucharia Anunobi raises funds for Ngozi Nwosu

Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi raised funds and stirred emotions after reportedly going down on her knees before a church congregation to appeal for financial assistance for her ailing colleague, Ngozi Nwosu.

Ngozi Nwosu, who is also a veteran actress, reportedly needed three surgeries and about ₦30 million to cover the cost of her medical treatment. In a bid to help her colleague access the required care, Eucharia made an emotional appeal to members of the congregation, urging them to contribute towards the

Source: Legit.ng