Iyanaladuke, the estranged wife of Femi Adebayo, celebrated him on his birthday with a lovely photo and message

The estranged couple sparked reconciliation rumours a few weeks ago after she began sharing their loved-up pictures online

She dragged a lady and accused her of causing the breakdown of her marriage, but it was later stated that she was not the one handling her phone

Fans of Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo were confused after seeing the birthday post his estranged wife shared on her social media page.

The couple sparked reconciliation rumours a few weeks ago after Iyanaladuke began sharing loved-up photos online.

Fans react to Iyanaladuke’s birthday note to Femi Adebayo. Photo credit@iyabnaladuke

Source: Instagram

Some of the posts captured happy family moments with Adebayo’s children from his first marriage, as Iyanaladuke and the actor appeared engrossed in conversation.

Iyanaladuke later called out a lady online and accused her of being behind the breakdown of her marriage.

However, a few hours after the post went viral, a video was shared on Iyanaladuke’s social media page claiming that she was not the one handling her phone and that all the messages had been deleted.**

Femi Adebayo’s estranged wife’s message raises eyebrows

On her birthday post, Iyanaladuke described the actor as the best man she knows and the father of her son.

Fans pray for Femi Adebayo on his birthday. Photo credit@femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

She tagged the actor and also called him by his other name, Ishola, while offering prayers for him.

Reacting, fans first celebrated the post before asking questions. Many wondered if the message was genuine and whether the couple had reconciled.

Some asked if Iyanaladuke was the one using her phone before drawing conclusions. Others prayed for the couple to reunite, noting that the caterer still appeared to have feelings for the actor, as they tagged him and said his wife wanted him back.

What fans said about Iyanaalduke's post

@monmartt_kids commented:

"Happy birthday to the love of my friends heart… the Ying to her yang and a great husband, dad and friend . Happy birthday sir."

@queenann5180 stated:

"This made my day. Happy birthday sir, God will continue to keep and uphold your home."

@ireoluwa12 shared:

"Almighty Allah. Will restore the peace in this marriage happy birthday uncle Femi."

@mhothun_01 shared:

"I hope this is real🥲I love them together. May God restore your home and Happy birthday to our forever shining actor."

@scents_by_dachicq wrote:

"You people shld try and have peace in 2026. Can you free her? Are you in their home? Happy birthday to him."

@yemilove02 reacted:

"Hope dis one real dis time around...I dnt want to hear dat is not Iyanaladuke dat post it...bcoz am very hapi to see dis."

