Nollywood actor Labista addressed a video message to Bamora Group, organisers of the celebrity boxing event Chaos in the Ring

The actor raised safety concerns after a female participant collapsed during a bout, warning that a life could easily be lost

Labista urged organisers to mandate proper gym training for all celebrity fighters before allowing them into the ring

Nollywood actor Labista is speaking out, and he's not holding back. On Sunday, 4 October 2026, the veteran actor posted a video on Instagram calling out the organisers of Chaos in the Ring, which he identified as the Bamora Group, over what he described as a dangerous and reckless approach to celebrity boxing.

His concern was sparked by the way a female participant collapsed inside the ring during a bout involving another celebrity, Phyna.

Reactions as Labista calls out Chaos in the Ring organisers for using unfit celebrities. Photo credit@officialmmalabista

Source: Instagram

According to Labista, the woman fell after throwing a few punches and was knocked unconscious by what he described as a "little touch," raising immediate questions about whether participants are medically and physically fit to compete.

Labista's warning to chaos in the ring

The actor made it clear that he was not posting to mock or embarrass anyone, but to draw serious attention to what he sees as a preventable tragedy waiting to happen.

He also singled out another participant he referred to as Happy One Papa, noting that the man appeared visibly out of shape yet was still cleared to fight.

"Have you guys not taken your time to look into the fact that you could easily lose a life in this celebrity match?" Labista said in the video.

He emphasised that boxing and combat sports are physically demanding even for trained athletes, and placing untrained, unfit individuals in a competitive ring is both irresponsible and potentially fatal. His recommendation was straightforward: require all celebrity fighters to complete a few weeks of gym training and aerobic conditioning before they are permitted to step into the ring.

Labista shares talk on using unfit celebrities for boxing match. Photo credit@officialmmalabista

Source: Instagram

"If I must get into that ring, I'll say I have to go back to the gym and train for a couple of weeks," he added, suggesting he holds himself to the same standard.

Here is the Instagram video of the actor speaking about the celebrity match:

What fans are saying

The video resonated widely online, with many supporters agreeing that the organisers need to act before something irreversible happens. Here are some of the reactions:

@just_tonye said:

"They won't listen now until someone dies in the ring"

@chinwe_unagha reacted:

"He's absolutely right"

@davidolushowlar wrote:

"Additionally, Head-guards should be provided for the Boxers."

@doyinexclusive commented:

"Very correct ooo but dem no go hear now"

@uche_xcel_ shared:

"Akpii need money to finish him house, he won't be happy to see, this post."

@juliusnelson6564 said:

"Until someone kpai inside ring, the organisers no go learn"

Labista begs celebrities not to smoke online

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actor Emma Labista urged celebrities to be mindful of the influence they have on young people, particularly the large number of youths who make up their fan base.

The actor expressed concern about celebrities openly displaying their smoking habits on social media, warning that such posts could influence impressionable youths who look up to them.

According to Labista, many young people see celebrities as role models and tend to imitate their lifestyles, including their habits and behaviours. He therefore called on entertainers to recognise the impact of their actions and use their platforms to set positive examples for the younger generation.

Source: Legit.ng