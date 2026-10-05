Portugal coach Jorge Jesus spoke openly about Cristiano Ronaldo's future with the national team for the first time after the Nations League win over Norway

Ronaldo left the Portugal camp early during the international break, fuelling fresh questions about his standing under the new head coach

Jesus suggested a face-to-face meeting with Ronaldo before the November Nations League fixtures could be the key to resolving the standoff

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has set out what Cristiano Ronaldo must do to earn a recall to the national squad, saying the veteran forward remains eligible for selection as long as he is playing regularly at club level.

Jesus addressed the matter publicly for the first time following Portugal's 2-1 Nations League victory over Norway, which secured the side's place in the quarter-finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo left the camp earlier in the international break, raising questions about his future with Portugal. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, Ronaldo had departed the Portugal camp early during the international break, triggering widespread speculation about his future with the team.

Jesus breaks silence on Ronaldo situation

Jesus was direct in his assessment, dismissing any suggestion that Ronaldo's standing as a national icon placed him beyond the reach of standard selection criteria, Flashscore reports.

"For me, this was never an issue. Having a player who is a symbol like him does not mean there has to be anything non-negotiable on my part as a coach. Nothing happened that called my authority into question," Jesus said.

He added that Ronaldo's path back to the squad was straightforward:

"For me, Cristiano will be eligible for selection the next time the squad is announced, provided he is playing. If he wants to, he will return to the national team. You can't break up a year-long friendship because of a situation I can't even understand."

Jesus also played down the significance of the episode that sparked the controversy, referring to reports that Ronaldo did not warm up during a previous match.

"This whole problem only arose because it was him, because he did or did not warm up. That happens with every player. Cristiano is different; he is a symbol, but for me it was never a problem."

Peace meeting between Jesus and Ronaldo proposed

With national teams set to reconvene in November for two further Nations League fixtures, Jesus acknowledged that a conversation with Ronaldo before that window would help clear the air.

"I agree, but that does not depend on me. Both people have to reach an understanding," he said.

The coach also signalled that younger players would be closely monitored between now and the next squad announcement.

"The head coach will make his choices based on what the younger players show at their respective clubs," Jesus said.

The Norway match marked a significant moment in Ronaldo's international career, albeit negatively.

It was the first time in 18 years that the forward was named in a Portugal matchday squad without being used.

At 41, Ronaldo faces the prospect of accepting a reduced role within the setup, a compromise that may prove difficult given his pursuit of 1,000 career goals, a milestone that continues to drive him at club level.

Whether Ronaldo chooses to return on Jesus's terms remains to be seen, with the November Nations League window providing the next opportunity for a resolution.

Bruno Fernandes sends message to Ronaldo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Bruno Fernandes’ message to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal captain left the national team camp.

Ronaldo departed after learning he would not start against Denmark, but Portugal won 4-2 without him, raising fresh questions about the record scorer’s international future.

Source: Legit.ng