Olori Naomi has publicly appreciated her former husband, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, for attending her university graduation ceremony.

The monarch joined the mother of his son, Tadenikawo, at her convocation after she earned a Bachelor's degree in International Relations.

In an emotional post, Olori Naomi praised the traditional ruler's thoughtfulness and affection, describing his presence as part of a memorable milestone.

Olori Naomi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has expressed gratitude to the monarch for supporting her during an important moment in her life.

The mother of one shared a video from her graduation ceremony on Wednesday, November 19, thanking the traditional ruler for attending the event.

Naomi graduated with a Bachelor's degree in International Relations from Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State.

Ooni of Ife attends Olori Naomi's convocation at Elizade University. Photos: @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi/IG.

Source: Instagram

The Ooni was among those who joined her to celebrate the achievement on November 13, alongside their son, Prince Tadenikawo Adesoji Aderemi, her father, siblings, and other well-wishers.

Olori Naomi praises Ooni's thoughtfulness

In her appreciation post, the former queen described the monarch's presence as a meaningful gesture, praising his leadership and personal affection.

She wrote:

“On the 13th of November, I celebrated my convocation, flanked by my adorable prince, Tadenikawo Adesoji Aderemi and Baba mi, Baba Tadenikawo, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, whose exemplary leadership is matched by a remarkable sense of thoughtfulness and affection.”

Beyond celebrating her academic achievement, Naomi reflected on the challenges that can come with life's journey.

She described the graduation as more than receiving a certificate, calling it a testament to resilience, grace, and the beauty of completing an important chapter.

She also noted that life does not always go according to plan, adding that an unfinished chapter does not determine the entire story.

Read Olori Naomi's tribute to Ooni of Ife here:

Olori Naomi describes Ooni of Ife's presence as a meaningful gesture. @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi/IG.

Source: Instagram

Ooni bonds with his first son

Legit.ng previously reported that Ooni of Ife and his first son made waves over videos of their conversation.

The Ooni, who appeared delighted to be with his son, was seen standing as the prince shared what he knew about him, touching his traditional ornaments.

Another heartwarming moment was when the Ooni jokingly asked his son to bid goodbye to his mother, Olori Naomi Silekunola, but the boy insisted he wanted to stay with his father instead.

Source: Legit.ng