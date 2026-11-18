Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe shared photos of herself sporting a baby bump on social media

Her cryptic caption about a 'little heartbeat' sent fans into a frenzy of congratulations and speculation

One follower hinted they had been keeping the news secret, while another urged Aigbe not to 'prank' her fans

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has set social media ablaze after posting photos of herself with a visible baby bump, leaving followers to wonder whether she is expecting a new child.

The mother of two uploaded the images to her social media page without offering a direct explanation. Instead, she paired the photos with a poetic caption that only deepened the mystery around the post.

Mercy Aigbe sparks pregnancy rumours after sharing baby-bump photos. Credit: realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

"Some journeys begin with a little heartbeat and change the course of a lifetime," Aigbe wrote, letting the words do the talking.

Mercy Aigbe's action comes days after fashion designer Veekee James sparked pregnancy rumours online, only for it to turn out to be a post about her new deal.

Celebs and fans react to Mercy Aigbe's post

The images triggered an immediate wave of responses, with many followers rushing to offer their congratulations while a few others urged caution, suggesting the post could be a promotional shoot or a prank.

One comment that particularly caught attention came from @faksonoke, who wrote: "Congratulations Mummy… finally we can post 🙏🙏🙏. 😍😍😍."

The remark implied that some people close to Aigbe had prior knowledge of the development and had been holding back from sharing it publicly.

Fellow actress Destiny Etiko, whose handle is @destinyetikoofficial, joined the chorus of well-wishers, dropping a simple "Congrats queen ❤️" in the comments section.

Not everyone was ready to celebrate just yet. @ihemenancy pleaded: "Mamiiiiii don't prank us ooo … pregnancy looks good on you my queen." Meanwhile, @vicky69dr appeared less than convinced, writing: "To think alot of people actually believe this! E murasi oo."

Congratulatory messages pour in for Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe. Credit: realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Here is a full look at how fans responded:

Actress Judy Austin commented:

"Congratulations mama ❤️❤️❤️"

@peggyovire wrote:

"Congratulations 🎉🎊"

@naijaeverything reacted:

"Ouuuuuu!! Big congratulations sister mi 🎉🤍🤍"

@ucheogbodo shared:

"Congratulations 👏👏👏👏"

@ihemenancy commented:

"Mamiiiiii don't prank us ooo … pregnancy looks good on you my queen"

@faksonoke wrote:

"Congratulations Mummy… finally we can post 🙏🙏🙏. 😍😍😍."

@vicky69dr said:

"To think alot of people actually believe this! E murasi oo"

Aigbe is one of Nollywood's most prominent faces, known as much for her acting career as for her personal life, which has frequently attracted public attention. She has not yet addressed the speculation directly or confirmed whether the photos represent an actual pregnancy.

Mercy Aigbe's post that sparked pregnancy rumour online is below:

Mercy Aigbe shares why she dumped Christianity

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe opened up about her decision to change her faith from Christianity to Islam.

She spoke about how religion helped her bond better with her husband, Kazim Adeoti. She also talked about Adekaz's first wife kicking against her marriage to her husband.

Mercy Aigbe noted that the decision to become a Muslim came from the love she had for her husband, and it was a voluntary one, as she has always been liberal with religion.

Source: Legit.ng