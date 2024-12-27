Nollywood actor Emmanuel Labista is now a new homeowner to the joy of his numerous fans on social media

The movie star took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his new property and called it his Christmas gift to himself

Labista’s new house became a trending topic on social media and several netizens celebrated with the movie star

Nigerian actor Emmanuel Labista has become the latest celebrity to get himself a new house, to the joy of fans.

On December 26, 2024, the veteran filmmaker took to his official Instagram page to announce his latest achievement.

Fans celebrate Emmanuel Labista's new house. Photos: @officialemmalabista

Labista posted a photo of his huge house and accompanied it with a caption explaining that it was his Christmas present to himself.

According to the Nollywood actor, God made it possible for him to acquire the property. In his words:

“A Christmas Present to “ME” Awesome God made it Possible. Thank You Jesus.”

See the photo below:

Reactions as Emmanuel Labista gifts himself a house

Shortly after Emmanuel Labista shared the news of his house on social media, it caused a stir with many netizens celebrating his achievement. Read their comments below:

Uzybestofficial:

“Legendary Labista . 🙌🔥Well deserved . 🙌”

Preciouschidimmaofficial:

“U worked for this for so many years God bless u sir 👏 congratulations well deserved.”

chubbysophie:

“Congratulations sir....male Actors are also winning 😍😍.”

Iam_vivianodili:

“Well deserved,Congratulations to you labista!”

jameschisom335:

“I like the emphasis"awesome God made it possible""”

Fameyuie:

“For male actors to achieve this, it’s serious hustle and dedication. It’s worth celebrating.”

lucy_ng2:

“Well deserved, Labista don dey grind since.”

sarkindariya:

“Ahhh you don try you deserve well well.”

Posho_beads_fascinators:

“Congratulations Labista 🥂.”

Debargainer:

“This is so sweet.”

emeka_:

“Very neat mansion. May God make this possible for you soon in Jesus’ name 🙏🏾”

Shakar_el:

“Finally Actor don buy house , na only actress na buy am since oh … we must celebrate this oh 😁.”

