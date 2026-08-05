Germany's official immigration framework sets out the exact residency period foreigners must complete before qualifying for permanent status

The country offers two types of permanent residence permits, one of which allows holders to move across almost every EU member state

Certain categories of residence permit holders are excluded from the permanent EU route, regardless of how long they have lived in Germany

Germany has outlined the conditions under which foreigners living in the country can obtain permanent residency, with the minimum qualifying period set at five years of continuous residence under a valid permit.

According to Germany's official immigration portal, Make it in Germany, foreigners must have lived in the country with a recognised residence title for five years before they can be considered for permanent status.

Germany explains how long foreigners must stay to get permanent residency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Minimum Years for Permanent EU Residence Permit

Five years' residency is required for the permanent EU long-term residence permit, which carries an additional advantage.

Holders are able to relocate to almost any other EU member state and obtain a residence permit there under simplified conditions, making it a more flexible option for those who may wish to move within Europe in the future.

How Five-Year Period Is Calculated

Germany's rules allow certain periods spent outside the country to count towards the required five years, based on Section 9 of the Residence Act.

Time abroad is recognised if the foreigner retained a valid German residence title during that period and was working overseas on a company assignment, provided no single trip abroad exceeded six months. Separately, total absences of up to six consecutive months, or no more than ten months within the full five-year window, are also counted.

Previous periods of residence in Germany under a temporary or permanent permit can also be included in the calculation, up to a maximum of four years, as long as the earlier permit expired solely because the person had been living outside EU member states.

Not every foreigner in Germany qualifies for the EU long-term route. Those holding residence permits for educational purposes or for certain humanitarian reasons are specifically excluded from this pathway, regardless of the length of time they have spent in the country.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng