The uncle of late Alexx Ekubo paid an emotional tribute to him when his corpse arrived at his compound for burial

In the heartbreaking video, he tearfully recounted some incidents that happened years ago when the late actor was still alive

The grieving uncle further appreciated the late actor's friends for being genuine and showing care even after his death

A man shared a heartbreaking video showing the uncle of the late actor Alexx Ekubo delivering an emotional tribute.

This happened as the actor’s remains were brought into the family compound ahead of burial arrangements.

Alexx Ekubo's uncle recalls years earlier when Ekubo returned to receive grandmother in same compound. Photo credit: @Alexx Ekubo, BiggKenny/X.

Source: Twitter

Man reacts as Alexx Ekubo's uncle pays tribute

The moment was captured on video and conveyed a deep sense of sorrow and loss for the family.

The footage was circulated on TikTok by @biggkenny alongside a caption that described the scene.

According to the young man, the grieving uncle received his nephew with tears, expressed that the death had come too soon, and also acknowledged the actor’s friends for their loyalty and support even after he passed away.

In the clip, the uncle reflected on memories from years earlier when the late actor had returned to the same compound to receive his grandmother.

He lamented that the actor’s life had ended prematurely, noting that the place still held reminders of him playing football there during his younger days.

He extended condolences and then turned his appreciation towards the actor’s close friends, especially Ik Ogbonna and the owner of Vintage Interior, among others.

He described them as true friends who stood by the actor and prayed that God would bless them.

In his words:

"Few years ago you were here to receive your grandmother. It's too early for you to die. You used to play ball here in this compound. Rest in peace. You have very good friends. May God bless them."

The video touched netizens because of the uncle’s visible grief and the personal stories he shared.

His words painted a picture of a close family bond and of a life that had been full of ordinary, joyful moments within the compound.

Reactions as man posts emotional clip of Alexx's uncle

Nigerians mourned the actor's demise in the comments section.

@keep pushing said:

"This is why we should stop criticizing people because we are going through a lot almost everyone is fighting secret battles, let's be nice and stop judging people l could remember when people were saying what they don't know and can't prove about Alex but today see fake tears everywhere, please let's be nice, if you like insult me l said my mind. Keep resting bro."

@Bibsy said:

"May God console that beautiful soul, momma don’t get tired we totally understand."

@Ms_Flourish commented:

"How can one person be this loved by so many people, this is proof that he was a good man."

@precious Kingsley said:

"Am still crying I wish this is not true Alex pls come back to life we love and miss you why so soon Alex God knows the best Rest in peace Alex Ekubo Rest in peace our nollywood actor Jee nke oma Alex."

@specialB said:

"This is the most tragic death on social media and real life. I keep feeling bad each time I come across his videos. What is life actually."

@Rico kess commented:

"You see that God I am tired that she said, that’s exactly what comes to my mouth each time I come across his burial videos because ehn Omo Abeg."

@Nickey Kamcy added:

"Oh God why this is my question for you people are dieing everyday am tired."

Lady grieves over late Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed her grief on social media over the passing of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The actor died on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40 after a illness with advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

Source: Legit.ng