A Nigerian lady shared on X that she passed the Dangote Refinery Graduate Trainee assessments and attended the interview stage

Her post came in response to a viral tweet confirming that Dangote Refinery had released Graduate Trainee offers worth over 8 million naira annually

She revealed that Dragnet handled the final assessment and shared tips on what candidates need to improve their chances

A Nigerian lady identified on X as @kadeejatou has opened up about clearing every stage of the Dangote Refinery Graduate Trainee recruitment process, only to be left without an offer letter at the end of it.

Her post surfaced in response to a tweet that had been generating significant buzz online.

Lady shares tips that helped her pass Dangote Refinery interview. Photo credit: @kadeejatou/X, The Whistler.

Source: Twitter

The original tweet celebrated the fact that Dangote Refinery had released Graduate Trainee Programme offers carrying an annual gross salary of over 8 million naira, encouraging job seekers who were still waiting or facing rejection not to give up.

How Far She Got in the Dangote Refinery Process

Rather than celebrating alongside others, Kadeejatou offered a different perspective. She confirmed that she had successfully passed the assessments and gone through the interview stage, yet no offer letter arrived for her.

Despite the disappointment, she did not leave empty-handed. She used her reply to pass on practical advice to other candidates still navigating the process.

She noted that Dragnet, the platform responsible for administering the final assessment, was central to the recruitment process, and that practising past questions from Dragnet was key to performing well.

Beyond preparation materials, she also pointed to the basics that candidates often overlook: a reliable laptop and a stable internet connection, both of which she described as essential for sitting the assessments without technical disruptions.

Reactions as lady shares interview experience

Her candid account struck a chord with many Nigerians who are familiar with the exhausting cycle of applications, online tests, and interviews that rarely end in a job offer.

Emmanuel Ene said:

"The positive is that you went this far. Keep the hope alive. Yours will definitely come."

Posky said:

"When did you do the above activities?"

OG Desmond added:

"Hello pls what does it take to pass an assessment like this."

See the post below:

Lady shares experience with recruitment agent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared the financial agreement she made with a recruitment agent to secure a job.

The young lady revealed she paid a registration fee of N5,000 and committed 40% of her salary to the agent.

Source: Legit.ng