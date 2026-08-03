Nigerian CG artist and VFX supervisor David Davies has spoken candidly about his journey through Nollywood in a wide-ranging interview with Shade Wesley-Metibogun, touching on the creative demands of major productions, the rise of AI, and his vision for African cinema.

Davies, who specialises in environment creation, lighting, cinematics, look development and real-time production, has contributed to several productions that have reached cinemas and global streaming platforms including Netflix and Prime Video.

His credits span Jagun Jagun, Lisabi 1 and 2, Mikolo, Casa de Novia, Koma, King of Thieves 1 and 2, and Seven Doors, among others.

From Jagun Jagun to Lisabi: David Davies on building believable worlds, embracing AI and elevating African cinema. Credit: hidrawfx

Source: Instagram

The projects that pushed him furthest

When asked which film challenged him most creatively, Davies pointed to two. On Jagun Jagun, he was responsible for building Ogundiji's mansion as a digital environment, ensuring it blended with live-action footage so convincingly that audiences would not question its authenticity.

Koma: Beyond Awakening, however, demanded something even more ambitious. As VFX Supervisor on that project, he led the creation of an entirely new civilisation from scratch, including a recreation of parts of Ijora, Lagos, as they may have appeared in the early 1990s.

He said:

"We also built environments that didn't exist physically. It was one of those projects that constantly challenged my creativity."

But it was Lisabi that he ultimately identified as the most creatively stretching experience, citing the pressure of designing assets and creatures that felt genuinely believable within the world of the story rather than simply visually impressive.

David on AI, African VFX and future ambitions

Davies described artificial intelligence as a tool rather than a threat, comparing it to earlier technological shifts like the move to 3D software and real-time engines.

In his view, AI can handle repetitive tasks and free artists to focus on emotional and narrative decisions, though he acknowledged that some roles may evolve as the technology matures.

He added:

"For me, AI isn't something to fear. It's something to understand and use responsibly. The artists who learn how to work alongside it will be in a much stronger position than those who ignore it. At the end of the day, AI can generate images or ideas, but it still takes a human to give those ideas purpose, emotion, and a story worth telling."

Watch one of David Davies' creatives below:

How important is it for Africa to build its own world-class VFX industry?

On the broader question of Africa developing its own visual effects industry, Davies was emphatic. He argued that African stories carry cultural nuances, including humour, body language and unspoken traditions, that are best understood and rendered by African creatives.

While he valued his collaborative experience working with studios across Africa and Australia, he stressed that the creative vision behind African stories should always include African voices.

He concluded:

"That's why I believe building a world-class VFX and animation industry in Africa is about much more than creating jobs or improving technology. It's about preserving authenticity. As someone who has worked on productions that reached global audiences, I've realized that audiences connect with emotional honesty more than visual spectacle alone."

From building Ogundiji's mansion in Jagun Jagun to creating entire civilisations for Koma, David Davies shares the biggest creative challenges of his career. Credit: hidrawfx

Source: Instagram

Famous directors you hope to work with in the future?

Looking ahead, Davies said he hoped to work with Nigerian filmmakers like Kemi Adetiba, Jade Osiberu and Kunle Afolayan, citing their ability to combine strong narratives with high production values.

Internationally, he named James Cameron, Denis Villeneuve and Christopher Nolan as directors whose approach to technology and storytelling he deeply admires.

"There are so many talented actors I'd be honoured to work with because great performances bring stories to life. But if I'm being honest, I'm often just as inspired by the directors and creative teams behind the camera as I am by the actors on screen," he said.

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Source: Legit.ng