Hours before Alexx Ekubo's final burial, his sister shared touching childhood and adult photos that captured their close bond and stirred emotions on social media

Tressure Ekubo opened up about the pain of losing her brother, describing how difficult life has become since his death and why she feels lost without him

The emotional tribute quickly spread online as fans flooded the comment section with messages of comfort, prayers and support

Alexx Ekubo’s younger sister, Tressure Amarachukwu Ekubo, has shared deeply personal memories of the late actor just hours before his final burial.

The Nollywood star passed away on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40 after battling metastatic kidney cancer, a loss that shook colleagues, fans, and the entertainment industry.

His service of songs was held on June 10, followed by a wake-keep on June 17, while his burial takes place in his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia state, today, June 18, 2026.

Alexx Ekubo's sister remembers him with heartfelt photos and videos as fans react emotionally ahead of his final burial. Photo: treasureekubo/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Tressure Ekubo posted a series of photographs on her TikTok account, showing moments with Alexx from her childhood through adulthood.

One image captured the late actor carrying her as a baby, while others showed them together as she grew older.

Alongside the pictures, she wrote a long heartfelt message describing her pain and longing for her brother.

Tressure Ekubo said she had never gone a month without speaking to him and confessed that life now feels empty and strange.

The message reads in part:

"To my bestfriend ❤️ Hi bobo…. It’s been a month… I’ve never gone a month without talking to you before in my life… I’m not okay at all… I miss you so much… everyday is a struggle bobo. I wake up hoping to see a text or a call. I really miss you bobo.. I don’t know what to do or who I am without you…."

Check out her full TikTok post below:

She ended her note by promising to hold on to his memory and thanking him for being her safe space.

Hours later, Tressure also shared a video montage of their time together at different places and occasions.

Both posts have stirred strong emotions online, leaving many in tears as the family lays Alexx Ekubo to rest.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Alexx Ekubo's video with his sister

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many people said the tribute left them emotional and heartbroken.

@presh_candy02:

“Omo 🥹🥺🥺🥺I’m literally fighting tears in public.”

@Susancurrenxy:

“Alex why, even me who doesn’t know him in person is still heartbroken 😢 talk more of you, please stay strong because that’s what he would want for you.”

@maryamlfm:

“how do one even heal from something like this.”

@P-R-E-S-H💕💜:

“My bby gal just be the woman he has always wanted you to be don’t disappoint him cause he watch’s over you and ur siblings.”

@Jay Scentral Hub🛍️✨:

“This is so painful 🥺so sorry for your loss, may God comfort you and your family.”

@HemT:

“Mama , pls take heart remembering the resurrection hope is an assurance that soon we will see our dead loved ones again. My condolences 🥺🥺🥺.”

@Amara:

“This is so heartbreaking I saw how much he loved you.”

Alexx Ekubo's sister says she is struggling to cope as emotional tribute draws reactions online. Photo: treasureekubo

Source: TikTok

Late Alexx Ekubo's wife reportedly pregnant

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fresh rumours about Alexx Ekubo's widow, Anwuli Amakom, emerged online following a viral clip from his wake-keep in Arochukwu.

The convoy carrying the actor's remains stopped at the Eze Aro of Arochukwu's Palace, where a traditional ruler prayed for his lineage to continue.

The traditional ruler claimed they received news that the late actor's wife is pregnant, bringing hope and joy to many fans on social media.

Source: Legit.ng