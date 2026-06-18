Alexx Ekubo’s bodyguard, Miracle, recounted his final duty moment after the actor’s death

Emotional wake-keep tribute in Abia State revealed the pain of opening the actor’s door and waiting in vain

Mourners were left in tears as his account of loyalty and loss spread online

The bodyguard of the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has opened up about what he described as his final duty moment with his late boss.

While speaking at the late actor’s wake-keep ceremony in Arochukwu, Abia State, Miracle recounted how he performed what he called his last routine act of service.

According to him, the hardest part of the loss was not just the news of the actor’s passing, but the painful reality of still holding on to daily habits that once defined their relationship.

Miracle says that the hardest part of the loss was not just the news of Alexx Ekubo's passing. Photos: Miracle/Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

He described how he went to the actor’s door, expecting life to continue as usual, only to be met with silence.

“Doc, I opened your door as I always do, expecting you to step out. I stood there hoping and praying that this wasn’t real, but you didn’t step out,” he said.

That single moment, he explained, shattered the routine that had shaped years of loyalty and service between them.

Miracle revealed that even after the actor’s passing, he struggled with the instinct of continuing his duties — a reflection of how deeply embedded their bond had become.

He explained that what used to be a simple professional routine had turned into a painful reminder of loss, as every action now felt like an echo of the past.

The bodyguard, who described Alexx Ekubo as a mentor and father figure, said he had built his life around serving and learning from the actor, making the separation even more difficult to process.

In another emotional part of his tribute, Miracle spoke about the impact the actor had on his personal life, revealing that his success and stability were tied to Alexx’s guidance.

He noted that the late actor not only supported him professionally but also shaped his values, discipline, and outlook on life.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Alexx Ekubo's personal bodyguard's tribute

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@BrendaEbyslady

"It’s well .. we all are hurting about this.. God give us strength to endure"

@Dorren06 wrote:

"Alex death hurts abeg . Rest In Peace Alex Ikenna Ekubo"

@LordMartins0011 shared:

"Life is really unfair. Rest on well Alex"

Alexx Ekubo died of complications of kidney cancer in May. Photo: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo: Daddy Freeze under fire over comment

Legit.ng previously reported that drama trailed the recent service of songs held in honour of Alexx Ekubo, as another video of media personality Daddy Freeze recounting his experience and why he left the event surfaced online.

Daddy Freeze also slammed gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, claiming she turned the event into a concert. According to him, it was at this point that he got up and went home.

"Does Mercy Chinwo not have soft music? Do you not understand what a funeral is? They should have sung hymns," he said.

Source: Legit.ng