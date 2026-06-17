A video of Alexx Ekubo’s body at the palace of the king of Arochukwu has surfaced online as preparations for his funeral continue

The king was seen in the company of one of his chiefs, speaking and praying over the late actor’s body

Many were moved to tears, while those who did not believe that Alexx Ekubo had passed away also shared their reactions

The first video showing the late Alexx Ekubo’s body as it arrived in Arochukwu, his hometown, in preparation for his funeral, has surfaced online.

The funeral rites of the late movie star began with a Service of Songs in Lagos State, where friends and family members paid glowing tributes to him.

Reactions as Alexx Ekubo’s remains arrive Arochukwu Palace amid tears. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

His best friend, IK Ogbonna, was seen in the company of other friends as they set up the venue for the funeral ceremony.

In the video making the rounds, his body had arrived in Arochukwu and was taken to the palace of the king, where prayers were offered over it.

King and chiefs pray for Ekubo’s soul

In the recording, the king and chiefs were seen speaking and praying for the late actor while standing beside the white casket placed in a white vehicle that conveyed the body to the palace.

Family and friends stage procession for Alexx Ekubo before his funearl. Photo credit@arochukwumouthpiece

Source: Instagram

Pallbearers from Ebony Funeral Home stood by the vehicle, ready to lift the casket and perform ceremonial rites.

Vintage, a close friend of the late Alexx Ekubo, stood in front of the casket as he listened to the king’s remarks.

Recall that Deyemi Okanlawon was the first to share a video showing when the body was collected from the morgue and taken to his hometown.

He was later welcomed home by a procession of friends and family members wearing black T-shirts, carrying his pictures as they led the convoy transporting the body into the town.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Alexx Ekubo's video

Here are comments below:

@vanrillepete commented:

"The heavy truth has finally dawned on us. Tomorrow, Alexx Ekubo will be laid to rest and returned to his Creator. Go well, soldier of peace."

@nenye.ad reacted:

"God!!!! I can’t believe Alex is in that coffin.God this death is painful can’t stop crying ."

@cassieicon wrpte:

"My mental health. God."

@olili_cious stated

"I just entered Instagram and this is the first thing I saw. Alex, may your soul rest in peace. Amen. Your death is just too painful. Sail on."

@theomotayoo said:

"Rest well, Alex. This is a lot."

@ihsfashionandstyle shared:

"Everything about Alexx is white and light."

Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law speaks about his marriage

Legit.ng had reported that Alexx Ekubo’s sister-in-law had opened up about his marriage to his wife, Awule, during the actor’s service of songs.

The movie star began his final journey with a service of songs held in Lagos state, where his colleagues were in attendance.

The late actor's sister-in-law shared how he came for his wife's hand in marriage from her family.

Source: Legit.ng