A Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking post on TikTok after unexpectedly seeing late Alexx Ekubo’s burial convoy

According to the lady, she was going about her day when she suddenly saw a convoy that turned out to be for the late Alexx

She admitted that she felt a chill when she saw the convoy and she prayed for the deceased’s soul to rest in peace

A Nigerian lady expressed sorrow on social media after witnessing the burial procession of actor Alexx Ekubo.

The unexpected sight left her in pain and she shared her reaction online as news of the funeral made headlines.

Lady cries out after seeing burial convoy of late Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit: @nmeri/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady sees burial convoy of late Alexx Ekubo

Identified as @nmeri on TikTok, the lady narrated that she was occupied with work when a convoy passed by her location.

She soon realised that the procession belonged to the late Nollywood actor, Alexx.

The moment troubled her and she recalled feeling a sudden cold sensation as the vehicles moved past.

She reflected on how death brought strangers together in grief, and how the circumstances remained painful for everyone involved.

She stated that she had been creating stickers at the time of the encounter.

The appearance of the convoy interrupted her routine and forced her to pause and take a look outside.

She admitted that the experience affected her deeply and that she offered a prayer for the actor’s soul to find peace.

In her words:

"POV: I was making stickers and I saw a convoy come out and it's Alexx Ekubo's own. Omoo Death brings people together but for a painful time Omoo I felt a lot of chill here. May his soul rest in peace."

Lady in pain as she mourns death of late Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit: @Alexx Ekubo.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as Nigerians mourn Alexx Ekubo

Alexx Ekubo’s death had already generated massive reactions on TikTok, with fans and colleagues mourning his loss across various platforms.

The sight of the burial convoy stirred fresh emotions among those who had followed his career and personal life.

For the lady in the video, the encounter turned an ordinary day into a moment of reflection about mortality and the pain of losing someone.

@Mhiz Necherem said:

"At this point, I wish someone will scream 'cut' and reveal this is all just a movie."

@cakes /praifat vendor in nkpor said:

"So sad I pray God give him family strength to bear the burden it's so painful."

@Kimberlyofficial said:

"Ik is jus walking up and down chai."

@Nmeri said:

"My dear I could see the sadness in IK eyes may God help his heart."

@Aunwa.skin reacted:

"So sad."

@Philomina said:

"Peace be onto his soul."

@chommy said:

"God when money is no longer the problem may are health never fail us in Jesus name may ur gentle soul rest in peace."

@ritastars448 commented:

"I just wish he can wake up n see how much love ppl are showing him."

See the post below:

Lady grieves over late Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed her grief on social media over the passing of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The actor died on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40 after a illness with advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

Source: Legit.ng