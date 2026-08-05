Nollywood actor Alesh Sanni addressed widespread claims circulating online about how his colleague Temitope Osoba died

The actor took to Instagram to correct a specific rumour about the cause of her death, urging the public to show kindness

Temitope had previously opened up about a serious health battle that left her facing difficult personal news from her doctors

Nollywood actor Alesh Sanni has stepped forward to correct false information spreading online about the death of his fellow actor and close friend, Temitope Osoba.

News of Temitope's passing broke recently, with the cause of her death initially unconfirmed. Shortly after, online sources began circulating claims that she died of cancer, prompting Alesh to address the matter directly on his Instagram page.

Alesh Sanni sets record straight as false reports trail Temitope Osoba's passing. Credit: Osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

The actor firmly denied those claims, stating that cancer was not responsible for her death. Beyond the correction, he appealed to the public to allow the people who loved her to grieve in their own way and at their own pace.

Alesh Sanni's Tribute to Temitope Osoba

In a heartfelt post, Alesh described Temitope as someone truly one-of-a-kind, urging people to simply be kind in how they respond to the tragedy.

He wrote:

"She didn't die of cancer, please, and please let people grieve and post how they choose to. We all are human and this death is so for sure just be kind. "

He went on to reflect on the personalities of the late actress, stating:

"To my darling Temitope. You were so unique and different. Still like a movie, but I know you're resting now because you fought so hard. I'll forever miss you, my darling Temitope Omo Osoba hmmmmmm… this one pain me o."

When Temitope underwent surgery the previous year, Alesh had also spoken out, describing her as a sweet, generous person and asking fans to support her during that difficult time.

Temitope Osoba's Health Battle

Temitope had previously been candid about her health struggles. In an interview on Oyinmomo TV, she disclosed her battle with cancer and revealed that doctors informed her she would be unable to conceive for at least five years due to the treatment she required.

She was 38 at the time and shared how devastating that news was, knowing she would have to wait until her forties before she could consider starting a family.

Alesh Sanni addresses rumours that Temitope Osoba died of cancer. Credit: Osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

Fans Mourn Tope Osoba's Death

Fans and followers have been reacting to the news of her passing on social media, particularly to Alesh's clarification. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@muhemedhabeel commented:

"Rip 💔"

@sunmolar91 wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace 🕊️"

@harmineez shared:

"May her beautiful soul rest in peace"

@ewatomiabiolaa said:

"Then why do you left😢😢😢😢😢you should have wait haaaaa iku doro oooo😢😢😢"

@originator01 commented:

"That's the truth she didn't die of any sickness she fought a good fight"

See Alesh's post about Tope Osoba below:

Tope Osoba's Last WhatsApp Post Surfaces

Legit.ng reported on the late Nollywood actress Tope Osoba's final WhatsApp message, which has recently emerged and left many fans in tears.

The poignant message, posted just hours before her passing, conveyed a shocking farewell as she referred to her transition to "New Glory" in her last moments.

Source: Legit.ng