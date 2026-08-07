A video from the burial of late veteran actor Kola Oyewo has surfaced online weeks after his passing

Pallbearers dressed in colourful aso oke carried Oyewo's coffin from the church as the family followed behind

Fans and colleagues took to social media to react to the emotional footage from the funeral

A video from the funeral of late Nollywood veteran Kola Oyewo has gone viral, offering a glimpse into the ceremony held to bid the beloved actor a final farewell.

Oyewo, who passed away a few weeks ago, was celebrated and mourned by colleagues, fans, and family members following news of his death. The footage now making the rounds online captures a solemn moment from his church burial service.

Reactions as Kola Oyewo burial video surfaces, pall bearers carry actor's coffin from church. Photo credit@kolaoyewo

Source: Instagram

In the video, the actor's remains were placed in a coffee-brown coffin, which was displayed at the entrance of the church before proceedings moved to the graveside.

Pallbearers dressed in vibrant aso oke and matching caps carried the coffin of the late actor out of the church in a dignified procession.

Kola Oyewo buried weeks after his demise. Photo credit@kolaoyewo

Source: Instagram

Family bids Oyewo farewell in colour

Walking directly behind the pallbearers were Oyewo's children and grandchildren, all dressed in coordinated red and navy blue aso oke, a detail that added both colour and emotional weight to the occasion. The family then accompanied the remains to his final resting place.

The footage clearly moved many who watched it online, with a wave of tributes and reactions flooding the comments section.

Here is the Instagram video of Kola Oyewo's burial as fans continue to mourn him:

Fans react to Kola Oyewo's burial video

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

@austipresh wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace. I was scared when I saw the opening under the casket I thought he was going to fall out until I saw who posted it."

@adedirangabriel commented:

"Time and season for everyone."

@abbeyshow1 said:

"If you like don't enjoy your life before you go."

@olorun.l shared:

"May his soul rest perfect peace"

Kunle Afod visits Kola Oyewo

Legit.ng ahd reported that Nollywood actor Kunle Afod had visited veteran actor Kola Oyewo, sharing a video from his trip on social media.

During the visit, Oyewo, who is preparing to celebrate his 80th birthday, opened up about his battle with an enlarged prostate.

The video sparked an outpouring of support from fans, who offered prayers for his recovery and wished him a happy milestone birthday. Many also commended Afod for his consistent efforts to check on and support veteran actors, praying for him in return.

Source: Legit.ng