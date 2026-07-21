NIHSA issued National Flood Advisory No. NFA-2026-200 warning of medium flood risk across 17 states from July 21 to 27, 2026

The agency explained that 16 gauging stations across the country have already exceeded watch and warning thresholds

NIHSA Director General urged state governments and residents on floodplains to begin immediate evacuation without delay

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over three years of experience in climate reporting.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has placed 17 states on medium flood alert for the period spanning Tuesday, July 21 to Monday, July 27, 2026, warning that communities along key river channels face imminent inundation.

As reported by Vanguard, the warning was published Tuesday, July 21, 2026, under the agency's National Flood Advisory, identified as Alert No. NFA-2026-200.

Nigerian authorities list Benue, Kaduna and 15 other states on flood alert. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi/Nur

Source: Getty Images

Floods: Why NIHSA is raising alarm?

States named in the advisory include Bauchi, Edo, Imo, Kaduna, Plateau, and Benue, alongside 11 others spread across the country.

NIHSA chief executive officer, Umar Mohammed, said the agency's monitoring network has detected elevated water levels at critical stations, including Saminara on the Karam River, Waya Dam Site on the Waya River, and Amber on the Amber River.

Mohammed said:

"With 16 gauging stations showing elevated stages, communities along the primary channels face imminent localised flooding. We strongly advise state governments, local authorities, and residents on floodplains to act immediately."

He added that the forecast points to a need for "proactive risk management, timely evacuation, and inter-agency coordination to protect lives, livelihoods, and critical infrastructure."

Flooding threat: Schools, farmlands at risk

The advisory detailed the scale of exposure across the named states. Bauchi faces the widest community impact, with 1,841 communities, 145 schools, 101 health facilities, and 8 markets at risk. Imo state has 415 communities, 423 schools, 198 health facilities, 49 markets, 111 religious centres, and 75 hectares of farmland in the danger zone.

Plateau state has 205 communities, 137 schools, 44 health facilities, 16 markets, 81 religious centres, and 64 hectares of farmland at risk. Edo state's exposure covers 148 communities, 131 schools, 123 health facilities, 4 markets, 7 religious centres, and 7 hectares of farmland. Kaduna has 168 communities, 16 schools, 3 health facilities, and 3 religious centres listed. Benue, with 5 communities, 8 schools, 2 health facilities, and 4 religious centres, has a smaller but still significant footprint in the alert zone.

Mohammed directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agencies, local government councils, and community leaders to enforce safety measures without delay. Key directives include moving residents, livestock, and valuables away from floodplains to designated shelters, pre-positioning medical supplies, food, and water treatment materials in safe locations, and clearing drainage systems, culverts, and river mouths of blockages.

Furthermore, residents were warned not to attempt crossing flooded roads, bridges, or fast-flowing water on foot, by vehicle, or by motorcycle.

The agency advised state actors and the public to track daily updates through official NIHSA bulletins throughout the alert period, The Sun noted.

Heavy rainfall could trigger flooding, prompting NIHSA to order the immediate evacuation of residents in vulnerable communities. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Why weather forecasts are important

Legit.ng reports that weather forecasts are important because they provide valuable guidance for planning, support economic activities, and help protect lives and property. They have become an essential part of daily life, influencing decisions about clothing, travel, and outdoor activities.

Beyond predicting atmospheric conditions, weather forecasts also anticipate changes on the Earth's surface caused by weather events, including snow and ice cover, storm surges, and flooding.

Systematic weather records are particularly valuable in agriculture and other weather-dependent industries. Farmers can better plan planting and harvesting seasons by using long-term weather forecasts, improving productivity and reducing the risk of weather-related losses.

The aviation sector also relies heavily on accurate weather information. Airlines use weather forecasts to plan flight schedules, determine safe routes, and minimise delays caused by adverse conditions.

Overall, accurate weather forecasting is essential for anticipating extreme weather events, reducing their impact on communities, and safeguarding economies.

6 of the 17 Nigerian states that may be affected by floods, according to NIHSA, are highlighted below:

Bauchi

Edo

Imo

Kaduna

Plateau

Benue

Read more on 2026 Nigeria floods:

Challenges to environmental sustainability

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Engineer Azeez Agoro, chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE), said environmental impact assessment (EIA) remained a fundamental pillar in ensuring sustainable development.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the new state executives, Agoro explained that engineering has the power to address the greatest challenges of every era, equipping humanity with the measures to enhance the quality of life.

Source: Legit.ng