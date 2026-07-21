A blogger identified as Shakira publicly called out Nigerian actor Yomi Gold over an alleged $10,000 debt he has reportedly owed since 2023

According to Shakira, the actor only paid $1,500 after persistent follow-ups, leaving a significant balance unpaid for three years

Shakira warned Yomi Gold to settle the outstanding amount or face a full public exposé, including chat history and receipts

Nigerian actor Yomi Gold is facing public heat after a blogger known as Shakira took to Instagram on Monday, 21 July 2026, to accuse him of owing an uncleared debt of $10,000, allegedly dating back to 2023.

In the post, Shakira referred to the actor with the pointed nickname "Mr. Goat," claiming that despite repeated appeals over three years, he had only returned $1,500 of the full amount owed.

Reactions trail Yomi Gold as he gets dragged over alleged $10,000 debt. Photo credit@iamyomigold

Source: Instagram

She described the process of recovering the money as involving "endless begging" and sleepless nights, while the actor continued to project a luxury lifestyle on social media.

Shakira issues final warning to Yomi Gold

The blogger made it clear that her patience had run out. In what she described as a "final wake-up call," Shakira warned that if the remaining balance was not settled immediately, she would release the full details of the situation publicly, including chat logs and unedited receipts, on her platform.

Yomi Gold called out over alleged $10,000 debt. Photo credit@iamyomigold

Source: Instagram

"Pay what you owe before the internet does the auditing for you," she wrote.

The post drew quick attention online, with many users weighing in on the allegation. The contrast between the actor's perceived public image and the claims being made became a central point of discussion in the comments.

Here is the Instagram post about Yomi Gold's alleged debt of three years below:

What fans are saying

Here are some of the reactions from social media users:

@thestorystellers commented:

"Nah alarobo the guy they do for the farm"

@joyceemiko9 wrote:

"Buy why hold unto someones money for that long, and keep faking a lifestyle on social media? Yomi Gold, please do the needful, before Shakira go drap your kpata"

Yomi Gold's second marriage crashes

Legit.ng reported in 2023 that Yomi Gold announced the end of his second marriage with Meenah.

Yomi, in a lengthy post, said it was a joint decision while stressing that there was no longer love in their relationship.

The actor, who described himself as not being perfect, said his now-ex-wife deserves someone better than him.

Source: Legit.ng