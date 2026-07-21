Thousands of fans braved cold and rain in Buenos Aires to receive the Argentine squad after their 1-0 World Cup final defeat to Spain

Lionel Messi was not on the flight home, with the Argentine Football Association confirming some squad members would not travel together

President Javier Milei announced a future public holiday to mark the team's World Cup campaign, with the exact date still to be confirmed

Crowds gathered in Buenos Aires on Monday to receive the Argentine national football squad following their World Cup final defeat to Spain, with players arriving home without captain Lionel Messi aboard the aircraft.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) had earlier said certain squad members would not be on the flight.

Argentina finished as runners-up at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing the final to Spain. Photo by Marcelo Endelli

Source: Getty Images

According to ESPN, Messi was not seen leaving the plane in footage aired by local television broadcasters, leaving fans without the sight of their iconic 39-year-old skipper.

Coach Lionel Scaloni and the rest of the returning players were met with a red carpet and a military band on the tarmac before boarding a bus through streets lined with cheering supporters.

Fans danced, sang and set off fireworks despite the cold and wet conditions.

Argentina celebrates despite World Cup final defeat

The reception stood in sharp contrast to expectations.

Four years ago, millions poured into the streets to celebrate Argentina's 2022 World Cup triumph, Yahoo Sport reports.

Though Sunday's final ended in a 1-0 loss to Spain, the party spirit was not entirely absent as crowds gathered at the Obelisk in central Buenos Aires on Sunday evening and celebrated for hours.

"Argentines will celebrate anyway," said Marga Ledezma, a 36-year-old housewife who joined the welcome.

She thanked Messi for "all the years he made us happy" and urged him not to retire from international duty, though she acknowledged his age made that a difficult ask.

The final itself drew criticism from international media over numerous fouls and what many observers described as poor sportsmanship from the Argentine side during the match.

President Javier Milei later announced that a date, agreed upon with the squad, would be declared a public holiday in recognition of the team's performance throughout the tournament. No specific date has been confirmed.

Messi breaks silence after final defeat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported on Messi's emotional response following Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The heart-wrenching moment when Messi broke down in tears after acknowledging Spain's dominance encapsulates the weight of his legacy and the uncertainty surrounding his international future.

Source: Legit.ng