Nkiru Sylvanus has finally broken her silence as she put to rest concerns about her health, which recently went viral online

The Nollywood actress shared pictures as well as a video of herself at an event, looking healthy and glamorous

Her latest post has also captured attention on social media, with fans and some colleagues in the movie industry reacting

Nollywood veteran actress Nkiru Sylvanus' new look at a recent event has finally silenced the health concerns that followed a previous makeup-free photo that made the rounds online.

On Sunday, July 19, 2026, Sylvanus, who tied the knot in 2023, via her official Instagram page, shared pictures and a video of herself looking elegant and full of life at the outing, showing she is doing fine, weeks after people began questioning her health because of an old photo and a behind-the-scenes video from a movie set.

Nkiru Sylvanus returns to social media following concerns about her health. Credit: nkirusylvanus

Source: Instagram

Before her recent post, Legit.ng reported that the actress' husband, Riches Sammy, had cleared the air.

In a video, he stated that nothing was wrong with his wife as he cautioned people against pushing a false narrative about her health and their marriage.

He also threatened legal action against individuals circulating a viral video that allegedly depicted the actress looking unwell.

Fans and followers gush over Nkiru Sylvanus' appearance after health concerns. Credit: nkirusylvanus

Source: Instagram

Her recent appearance has now reinforced her husband's statement.

An Instagram video of Nkiru Sylvanus at an event is below:

The recent pictures shared on Nkiru Sylvanus' Instagram page are below:

Reactions to Nkiru Sylvanus' post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

omasiridiya1 wrote:

"Na your Oga fit social media."

chinwe3409 commented:

"Anyanwu ututu, omama asa ahu, my long time Facebook friend of over 10 years and you'll be like Chi my head is bursting o after giving you all those precious names. Keep basking in the love of God NK."

sweetmanze said:

"There was no AI foto!!! That’s her now, everyone ages including me!"

daturhoboboy said:

"Aunty Bleh bleh."

faith_a_simon wrote:

"Amen beautiful thanks for blessing our screens and making childhood worth a while with your amazing talents and hardwork love and celebrate the gift of you ma’am."

Fans pray for Nkiru Sylvanus' marriage

Legit.ng also reported that Nkiru Sylvanus’ fans reacted to her marriage to her beau, Sammy Riches, on social media.

Shortly after photos and videos from their traditional wedding ceremony emerged online, some netizens stormed the actress’ husband's page.

Many Nigerians bombarded the young man’s comment section with words of advice and other funny comments.

Source: Legit.ng