TikTok creator Momma Dessy has responded after her father accused her of abandoning him following her rise to fame

The man reportedly questioned whether he was truly her biological father and called for a DNA test

In a fiery response, Momma Dessy said her financial support would go to the woman who raised her

Content creator and TikTok personality Momma Dessy has addressed allegations made by her father that she neglected him after becoming famous.

The controversy began after her father appeared in a recent video claiming that he wanted a DNA test to confirm whether he was truly her biological father.

He also alleged that Momma Dessy had abandoned him since gaining popularity.

Momma Dessy reacts after her father accused her of abandoning him following her rise to fame. Photos: Momma Dessy.

Source: Instagram

However, the TikToker has now responded to the claims during a livestream.

‘You were never there for me’ - Momma Dessy

Momma Dessy rejected her father’s allegations and appeared to make it clear that she had no intention of financially supporting him.

“You were never there for me. You will never get a dime from me,” she said.

The content creator added that her money would be reserved for her mother, whom she credited with taking care of her.

“My money is for my mother, who took care of me,” she added.

Watch the Facebook video of Momma Dessy's father accusing her of neglect here:

Watch the X video of Momma Dessy's response to her father's allegation here:

Reactions trail Momma Dessy's response to her father

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@usweetbae stated:

"Islam teaches us to be responsible for our children and also Islam teaches us to fulfil our responsibilities towards our parent(s) especially when they grown old regardless of whether he, she, or they were there for us or not."

@honorableDeji noted:

"If the money is for the mother, the father must glue to the mother to enjoy benefits. No wahala nah. Fathers must be responsible and must be noticed by the children by all means."

@AttamaRaphael wrote:

"This has always been what women tries to fight for when ever they fight for the custody of their children because they know quite well that when the children grows because of the minimal presence of their father they will tend to push all their love towards their mother"

Momma Dessy says her financial support would go to the woman who raised her. Photo: Momma Dessy.

Source: Instagram

Peller calls out his groomsmen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian content creator Peller gave fans a glimpse into his wedding preparations with fiancée Jarvis, sharing a light-hearted video filmed while driving.

In the clip, he jokingly criticised his groomsmen for failing to buy their asoebi, pointing out that many regular guests had already purchased theirs while his closest friends were still expecting to receive the outfits for free.

Source: Legit.ng