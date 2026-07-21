NDC vice-presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso spoke about the history of political ties between Northern Nigeria and the South-East

Kwankwaso referenced the return of late Biafran leader Ojukwu from exile as proof that northern leaders had once embraced reconciliation

The remarks came as Kwankwaso campaigns alongside NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 general election

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Rabiu Kwankwaso, the vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged political leaders and citizens across Nigeria's regions to rebuild the alliance between the North and the South-East.

The former Kano State governor described it as a relationship rooted in decades of shared political history.

Kwankwaso says the South East has been the North’s ally. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, Kwankwaso made the call during an interview with BBC Igbo, published on the broadcaster's Facebook page on Wednesday.

Speaking on the need for national unity, he pointed to the post-Civil War era as evidence that Nigerian leaders had previously shown the capacity for reconciliation.

He specifically cited the return of the late Biafran leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, from exile as a defining example of that spirit.

"The NPN, a mainly northern party, had to invite Ojukwu to come back. He came back, contested for a Senate seat and lost. But despite the fact that he was the leader of Biafra at that particular time, our leaders decided to forgive themselves and forge ahead."

He called on Nigerians to look past past grievances and work together, adding that blame alone could not determine the path forward.

"We cannot be in the same country and start fighting. We have to have the spirit of forgiveness, whoever offended the other. It depends on who is giving the story."

North-South-East ties

According to TheCable, Kwankwaso was clear that reaching out to the South-East was not an act of hostility towards any other region.

He described all zones of the country as allies and argued that successful politics in Nigeria required broad coalitions that cut across religious and regional lines.

"We are so happy that we in the North have decided to go back to history to work with the Southeast. That's not to say we are fighting the South-West or any zone in this country. No, we are all friends. You can't play politics in this country alone, politics of Muslims, or Christians, or North, or South, not at this level."

He also appealed directly for a renewal of the bonds between both regions, saying:

"We have to forgive ourselves. We have to work together as a family. South-East has been our ally, our friends, over the years."

The comments come as the NDC ramps up its preparations for the 2027 general election.

Kwankwaso is running as deputy to the party's presidential candidate, former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi.

Kwankwaso calls for unity ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso speaks on agreement with Peter Obi

Senator Kwankwaso stated that he and Peter Obi have signed a formal agreement over their 2207 presidential ambitions.

The deal reportedly limits Obi to a single presidential term if their joint ticket wins the 2027 general elections in Nigeria.

Senator Kwankwaso confirmed that he plans to run for the presidency himself in 2031 under the arrangement.

Kwankwaso mentions major issue ahead of Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Kwankwaso said he was surprised Tinubu chose to retain a same-faith ticket for the 2027 presidential election.

The NDC vice-presidential candidate said the Muslim-Muslim arrangement would remain a significant factor in the next election.

Kwankwaso also defended the Obi-Kwankwaso alliance and pushed back on claims that Peter Obi lacks northern support.

Source: Legit.ng