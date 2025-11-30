Iyanaladuke, wife of actor Femi Adebayo, has continued to share posts on her Instagram page

In her latest update, she called out actress Olatoun Olarewaju, accusing her of allegedly wrecking her marriage

She added that Olatoun was like a sister to her, yet still betrayed her despite her mistakes

Drama erupted on the Instagram page of Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo’s wife, Iyanaladuke, after she returned to social media.

On Sunday, November 30, 2025, the caterer shared posts hinting that she had reconciled with her actor husband.

A few months ago, Gistlover claimed that there was trouble in Adebayo’s second marriage, alleging infidelity as the reason for the purported split.

Fans heaved a sigh of relief and thanked God for the development after Femi’s wife posted videos from her family outings.

However, after sharing several family-related posts, she dragged actress Olatoun Olarewaju, accusing her of being the one who wrecked her marriage.

According to her, Olatoun was like a sister and should have watched her back, even when she made mistakes. Instead, she “betrayed” her. Iyanaladuke questioned how Olatoun could destroy “something so beautiful.” She later deleted all her posts online.

Olatoun replies Iyanaladuke over allegations

Responding on her Instagram page, Olatoun lashed out, claiming she had stomach­ed “a lot of nonsense” from Iyanaladuke, which she said had cost her friendships and almost ruined her own marriage.

She insisted that it was Iyanaladuke who destroyed her marriage “with her own hands.”

Olatoun warned her to stop the “reverse psychological act on social media” and said the caterer needed help. She also dared her to present proof that she was responsible for her marital woes.

Olatoun makes allegations against Femi Adebayo’s wife

In another post where she shared a photo of Iyanaladuke, Olatoun accused her of causing her deep hurt and vowed not to keep quiet anymore.

She claimed she had cautioned the wife of the award-winning actor, but she refused to listen. Olatoun promised to respond “back-to-back” and dared her to react to every post she makes.

How fans reacted to Adebayo's wife, Olatoun's posts

Reactions have trailed the post made by the two warring parties about their grievances. Fans were stunned to see the level of allegations they made against each other. Here are comment below:

