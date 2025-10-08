Sarah Martins has shared the good news about her latest achievement after moving to Lagos State

In her post, she shared pictures of her new ride, crediting the source to God while tagging her dealer

Fans reacted with congratulations, while some shared their thoughts on Sarah and her new car

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has shared the good news of her latest achievement with her fans in a post on social media.

The actress, who lost millions to a money editor who work on her movie a few weeks ago, announced that she is now the proud owner of a new car.

She shared pictures of the car while checking it out and even test-driving it.

According to Sarah, it was God who helped her get the car, and she added that she acquired it just 12 months after arriving in Lagos State.

In her post, the actress who got married at 19 emphasized that her life is a testament to the fact that genuine hard work can lead to success. She also noted that achieving such a dream would be a slow but steady process.

Appreciating her car dealer, Sarah Martins tagged him in her post for his prompt delivery of the car.

Fans react to Sarah Martins' post

Fans were quick to congratulate Sarah Martins on her accomplishment, acknowledging that the luxury jeep was well-deserved.

However, a few were less impressed by her words, suggesting that her BBL (Brazilian Backside Lift) might have contributed to her success, which they felt reflected poorly on her lifestyle.

Recall that Sarah Martins has spoken in the past about her wealth, as she opened up on what her ex-lover did to her. She stated that she gave him half of her salary.

She also said that after learning her lesson, she started saving to buy luxury items.

How fans reacted to Sarah Martins' post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Many congratulated her and prayed for the same miracle to happen to them. Here are comments below:

@iamchieffred commented:

"This is just the beginning. More blessing coming your way🙏 God bless you. I howep God help me get something like this as well.

@rossie.bigg shared:

"BBL finally paid off. Congratulations nne."

@officialdorathyosaronu said:

"Congratulations My friend ♥️♥️♥️proud of you always."

@ynthyrita shared:

"This one loud mehnnnn . Congratulations darling.'

@ijoba_dollarz commented:

"Congratulations to my paddy more keys to you so proud of you."

@radiogad wrote:

"Congratulations hun you deserve it all."

Sarah Martins digs deeper into feud with Judy

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Sarah Martins came out to clear herself about things her former best friend Judy Austin was doing to upset her husband's first wife.

Sarah claimed that Judy contacted her to recruit her as a brand ambassador after she was rejected by every business she approached due to the negative publicity around her online.

So, to undermine May Edochie, she pleaded with her to let her be the face of her skincare line.

