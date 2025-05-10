Sarah Martins has shared the emotional ordeal she went through at the hands of a movie editor who worked on her multi-million naira project

In her post, she shared a video of herself crying, as though she were grieving, while narrating the experience

Fans expressed sympathy for her and promised to take action against the editor if she tagged the person involved

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins was inconsolable after an emotional video of her surfaced online.

In the clip, she was in tears as she recounted what a movie editor did to her multi-million naira project.

Fans support Sarah Martins after what a movie editor did to her. Photo credit@officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, who also criticised her colleague for setting up a church, she suffered and single-handedly produced a movie, spending seven months trying to secure a particular artist for the project.

However, a certain movie editor frustrated her efforts and squandered her funds. She further explained that the pain she experienced felt as though it was piercing her heart.

The movie star, who is fond of social media activist Verydarkman, revealed that she had an agreement with the film editor to release her movie after two weeks, but it took six weeks before she received the final product. Even when she finally got it, she claimed it was poorly done.

Martins rains curses on the film editor

Furious, Martins cursed the man who worked on her project, claiming that he would work in vain.

She also mentioned that the movie editor had told her the film would not sell after she criticised his work. Reacting to this, she noted that the man's life would never make sense.

Sarah Martins's fans react to her video. Photo credit@officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

Sarah Martins laments her experience

In the caption of her post, Sarah Martins explained that everyone knows how hard she works to earn money, yet some people are trying to sabotage her efforts.

She lamented that while some complain about women living off men, when a hardworking woman tries to make a genuine living, many people seek to frustrate her.

See the video here:

What fans said about Sarah Martin's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Sarah Martins. Here are comments below:

@queen_ebube_bubu_nwa commented:

"Tag the phool here sharp sharp make we drag am like generator."

@princesssalt2 wrote:

Pls take it easy my love cos God will definitely come through for you."

@edithnonums shared:

"So sorry to hear. Everything will be fine ."

@vee2vee_cool wrote:

"Better days ahead, the glory of the latter shall be greater than they former.Wipe your tears cos things is gonna be good."

@manarisia_1 shared:

"Omg, I’m so heartbroken seeing you like this . Who’s the dem,. that did that tag him or her let’s take legal actions please."

Sarah Martins addresses women over Lambo drama

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje’s issue might not be ending soon as celebrities have added to the online commotion

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins shared her view on certain types of transactional relationship.

The movie star went on to advise her gender using the scenario of the alleged Lamborghini promise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng