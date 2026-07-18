Hon. Fahad Dankabo celebrated Sadeeq Garo's return to the APC, describing the move as a sign of unity and dedication to Kano's progress

Dankabo also commended Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for his commitment to the welfare of the people, urging support regardless of political divides

The lawmaker called on Garo to keep strengthening the APC and backing policies that will bring meaningful development to Kano State and Nigeria

Kano - Hon. Fahad Dankabo has welcomed Sadeeq Garo's defection back to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the development as a reflection of genuine commitment to Kano's future rather than mere political calculation.

Dankabo shared his position in a message published on his Facebook page, where he described the APC as a party with a coherent structure and a clear vision for delivering good governance, economic growth, and lasting development across Kano State and Nigeria.

Hon. Fahad Dankabo celebrates Sadeeq Garo's return to the APC. Photo credit: Hon. Fahad Dankabo

Source: Facebook

Garo's Return as a Sign of Unity

On Garo's decision to rejoin the party, Dankabo said it signalled that the pursuit of Kano's development transcended personal or partisan interests. He commended Garo's dedication and what he described as a sincere concern for the welfare of ordinary people, adding that young politicians of his calibre have a critical role to play in charting a better course for the state.

Dankabo also used the occasion to praise Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for his efforts in advancing the state's progress, arguing that leadership genuinely focused on the people deserves recognition regardless of which side of the political divide it comes from.

APC's Open Door Policy

Dankabo stated that the APC would continue to embrace all those who are sincerely committed to truth and community development, framing the party's approach as one built around inclusivity and effective governance rather than exclusion.

He urged Garo to remain active in strengthening the party from within and to continue supporting policies capable of translating into real, measurable improvements for residents of Kano and Nigeria at large.

"May Allah bless Kano, may Allah bless Nigeria," Dankabo wrote, closing his message with a call for divine favour on both the state and the country.

Kano Gov Meets NDC Senator as APC Defection Talks Advance

In a related development, Governor Abba Yusuf held a meeting with Senator Rufai Hanga of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as discussions around Hanga's possible defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) continued to gather momentum.

Governor Yusuf met with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso's ally at his Abuja office on Friday, July 17.

It was gathered that Senator Hanga is weighing his options after being passed over for several key positions within his current political orbit.

Source: Legit.ng