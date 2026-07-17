Kebbi state governor Nasir Idris announced a N10,000 monthly allowance for all NYSC members serving in the state

The governor made the announcement at the 2026 NYSC Management/Corps Employers' Workshop held in Birnin-Kebbi

The initiative was designed to cushion the effects of inflation on corps members throughout their service year

Kebbi state governor Nasir Idris has declared that his administration will begin paying a N10,000 monthly allowance to all National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to the state, citing the need to ease the financial pressure caused by rising inflation.

The announcement was made at the 2026 NYSC Management/Corps Employers' Workshop in Birnin-Kebbi, themed "Fine-tuning Stakeholders' Collaboration to Enhance Corps Members' Welfare and Workplace Experience."

Governor Nasir Idris announces a N10,000 monthly allowance for all NYSC members serving in Kebbi. Photo credit: Nasir Idris

Source: Facebook

The governor was represented at the event by Alhaji Nurudeen Bala-Fingilla, the commissioner for sports and youth development and chairman of the NYSC Governing Board in Kebbi state, who delivered the address on his behalf.

Kebbi's message to corps members

Bala-Fingilla, speaking for the governor, said Kebbi remains "a home away from home" for serving corps members and urged beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture through diligence, discipline and commitment to their primary assignments for the good of their host communities.

Governor Idris also emphasised the collective duty of all stakeholders to ensure corps members are meaningfully engaged and provided with a safe, conducive and supportive environment for the duration of their service year, Vanguard reported.

NYSC director-general addresses employers

The Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier-General Olakunle Nafiu, represented by the acting Director of the North-West Area Office, Mrs Mary Eghieye, urged corps employers to assign tasks that match each member's qualifications and capabilities, while offering proper mentorship, supervision and avenues for professional development.

Nafiu expressed the management's appreciation for employers who routinely provide accommodation, healthcare, transportation support and other forms of welfare assistance to corps members, the Nigerian Tribune reported.

He also called on employers to cultivate workplaces free from discrimination, exploitation, harassment and abuse of any kind.

The state coordinator of the NYSC in Kebbi, Mr Bala Dabo-Kagarko, said the workshop was convened to allow stakeholders to exchange ideas, review their collective responsibilities, identify persistent challenges and design practical strategies to improve the welfare, security and overall workplace experience of corps members across the state.

NYSC threatens to blacklists certain employers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NYSC warned that organisations that fail to provide basic welfare support for corps members posted to serve with them may be blacklisted from receiving future corps members.

The NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, issued the warning during an interaction with corps members in Lokoja, Kogi state, during his working visit to the state.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng