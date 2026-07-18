GDRFA Dubai clarified salary thresholds that UAE residents must meet before sponsoring family members or friends on visit visas

Visa options range from 30 to 90 days with single or multiple entry, and stays can be extended from within the UAE

GDRFA Dubai issued nearly 30,000 visit visas in the first half of 2026 as demand for the scheme continues to grow

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) has outlined the requirements for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) family and relatives visit visa, providing residents with updated guidance on sponsorship rules, fees and required documents.

The visa allows UAE residents to sponsor family members, relatives and friends for short-term visits of up to 120 days annually.

UAE residents must meet specific salary thresholds to sponsor visit visas. Photo credit: Bachchan Kumar

Source: Getty Images

Applicants can choose between single-entry and multiple-entry visas valid for 30, 60 or 90 days, with extensions available from within the UAE, subject to approval, Gulf New reported.

Salary requirements and documents

According to GDRFA Dubai, residents sponsoring first-degree relatives, including parents, spouses and children, must earn at least Dh4,000 monthly. Sponsoring second- and third-degree relatives requires a minimum salary of Dh8,000, while sponsoring friends requires Dh15,000 per month.

Sponsors must also hold a valid UAE residence visa and Emirates ID.

Required documents include the sponsor's Emirates ID and passport copy, the visitor's passport and photograph, proof of income, accommodation details and supporting family relationship documents where applicable. The visitor's passport must be valid for at least six months.

Fees and application process

Single-entry visa fees start from Dh200 for 30 days, Dh300 for 60 days and Dh400 for 90 days. Multiple-entry visas cost Dh300, Dh500 and Dh700 respectively, excluding VAT, insurance and service charges.

GDRFA Dubai said applications can be submitted through its Smart Services platform, mobile application, Amer centres and Customer Happiness Centres.

According to the authority,

"Most applications are processed within 48 hours," while approved visitors must enter the UAE within 60 days of visa issuance.

The authority added that the service remains popular, with 29,456 visas issued during the first half of 2026, helping residents reunite with family and friends through a streamlined digital process.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs.

Source: Legit.ng