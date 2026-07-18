UAE Family Visit Visa: New Salary Requirements, Fees and Documents Applicants Need
- GDRFA Dubai clarified salary thresholds that UAE residents must meet before sponsoring family members or friends on visit visas
- Visa options range from 30 to 90 days with single or multiple entry, and stays can be extended from within the UAE
- GDRFA Dubai issued nearly 30,000 visit visas in the first half of 2026 as demand for the scheme continues to grow
The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) has outlined the requirements for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) family and relatives visit visa, providing residents with updated guidance on sponsorship rules, fees and required documents.
The visa allows UAE residents to sponsor family members, relatives and friends for short-term visits of up to 120 days annually.
Applicants can choose between single-entry and multiple-entry visas valid for 30, 60 or 90 days, with extensions available from within the UAE, subject to approval, Gulf New reported.
Salary requirements and documents
According to GDRFA Dubai, residents sponsoring first-degree relatives, including parents, spouses and children, must earn at least Dh4,000 monthly. Sponsoring second- and third-degree relatives requires a minimum salary of Dh8,000, while sponsoring friends requires Dh15,000 per month.
Sponsors must also hold a valid UAE residence visa and Emirates ID.
Required documents include the sponsor's Emirates ID and passport copy, the visitor's passport and photograph, proof of income, accommodation details and supporting family relationship documents where applicable. The visitor's passport must be valid for at least six months.
Fees and application process
Single-entry visa fees start from Dh200 for 30 days, Dh300 for 60 days and Dh400 for 90 days. Multiple-entry visas cost Dh300, Dh500 and Dh700 respectively, excluding VAT, insurance and service charges.
GDRFA Dubai said applications can be submitted through its Smart Services platform, mobile application, Amer centres and Customer Happiness Centres.
According to the authority,
"Most applications are processed within 48 hours," while approved visitors must enter the UAE within 60 days of visa issuance.
The authority added that the service remains popular, with 29,456 visas issued during the first half of 2026, helping residents reunite with family and friends through a streamlined digital process.
UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026
Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.
The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944