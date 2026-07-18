Borno Governor Babagana Zulum visited President Tinubu to formally acknowledge the renomination of VP Kashim Shettima for the 2027 elections

Zulum said northeastern governors were seeking Tinubu's approval to pay a formal thank-you visit as a delegation next week

The governor described Shettima's continued nomination as a historic moment for the Northeast and the entire northern Nigeria

Borno state governor Babagana Umara Zulum has publicly welcomed President Bola Tinubu's decision to retain Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing the move as a moment of immense pride for the Northeast.

Zulum, who visited the president shortly after the announcement, told Tinubu directly that his purpose was to express gratitude over the renomination of "one of our sons" and to request the president's blessing for a formal visit by northeastern governors.

Borno Governor Babagana Zulum has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for retaining Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

"On behalf of the governors of the northeastern state, I want to convey my deepest appreciation to him.

"And inshallah, by next week, we shall be preparing to come and see him," Zulum said.

The governor confirmed that Tinubu had already granted the request, paving the way for the planned delegation visit.

Zulum: A historic moment for the north

Zulum made clear that the sentiment extended well beyond Borno State.

He framed Shettima's continued position as vice president as a landmark achievement for the entire northern region, not just for his home state.

"This is the first time our son has become the number two of Nigeria, so we are so elated. We are so happy, and we thank God for this," Zulum said.

He was, however, keen to stress that the vice presidential position carried a broader significance.

"We are also aware that the position does not belong to Borno alone. The position belongs to the entire northern Nigeria, and on behalf of the people of Northern Nigeria, I want to appreciate all of them," he added.

The governor's remarks signal strong backing from the Northeast's political leadership for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket going into the 2027 campaign season.

Court rules on APC primaries, INEC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja restrained the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from taking any steps to alter the list of candidates produced by the Benue state APC primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Justice Inyang Ekwo issued the order on Thursday, July 17, 2026, after lawyers for both defendants appeared in court and formally joined issues with the plaintiffs in suit FHC/ABJ/CS/1429/2026. The case was brought by Engr. Sesugh Akaagba alongside other aggrieved APC candidates from Benue state.

Source: Legit.ng