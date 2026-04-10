A controversial scene from a movie featuring IK Ogbonna making derogatory remarks about the hygiene and habits of Yoruba women

Bolaji Ogunmola has distanced herself from the offensive script, claiming that the viral lines were not written in the original screenplay

The actress disclosed that she has received death wishes for her parents and threats to take down her digital livelihood over the "comedic" error

Actress Bolaji Ogunmola has publicly apologised following backlash over a controversial scene in one of her movies that featured derogatory remarks about Yoruba women.

The clip, which recently resurfaced online, showed actor IK Ogbonna making comments widely considered offensive.

In the scene, he mocked Yoruba women with remarks about hygiene and personal habits, while Ogunmola’s character appeared to react during the exchange.

Bolaji Ogunmola claims that the offensive lines were not written in the original screenplay. Photos: Bolaji Ogunmola.

Source: Instagram

As the video circulated, many viewers criticised the production, accusing the actress of promoting stereotypes.

“It was improvised,” Ogunmola explains

Addressing the situation, Ogunmola explained that the controversial lines were not part of the original script. According to her, the actor improvised during filming, and she had limited authority to alter the moment on set.

She noted that although she produced the movie, the director had final creative control during filming. This, she said, made it difficult to cut the scene immediately.

“I didn’t write the script. It wasn’t in the script. He improvised those lines, and I couldn’t cut him. There are ways things are done in my industry. It’s a director’s film and vision,” she said.

Her explanation, however, did little to calm the heated conversation online, as critics questioned why the scene remained in the final cut.

Actress reveals threats, emotional toll

In a lengthy apology, the actress admitted the criticism had taken a heavy toll on her. She disclosed receiving disturbing messages, including threats to her career and personal life.

According to her, some individuals also threatened to report her YouTube page and even directed harmful comments toward her family.

She said the film was shot about three years ago and was intended as a comedy that explored misunderstandings between two tribes before ending with unity and love.

“The insult and threat to life and livelihood I have experienced in the last three days has been extremely disturbing,” she wrote.

The actress also reaffirmed her pride in her Yoruba heritage, stating that she would never intentionally participate in content meant to disrespect her people.

“I am Yoruba, omo Ibadan ponbele ni mi… We never intended to stereotype any tribe. We genuinely wanted to make a film people will love and know we can co-exist as a united nation,” she added.

She apologised to the Yoruba community and acknowledged that, as the producer, she should have handled the situation differently.

She emphasised that she has learned from the experience and would be more careful moving forward.

“I am not a disrespectful person, nor would I agree to a stereotypical agenda knowingly done. Again, this is duly noted, and we truly apologise, and as the producer, I take full responsibility,” she concluded.

Read the apology below:

Bolaji Ogunmola discloses that she has received death wishes for her parents. Photos: Bolaji Ogunmola.

Source: UGC

Bolaji Ogunmola sends touching message to Kiekie

Legit.ng reported that Bolaji Ogunola stirred online reactions with her birthday message to her friend, Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, aka KieKie.

The Nollywood thespian shared KieKie's outfit, which sparked a discourse on social media, while celebrating her in a lengthy caption.

Bolaji described the award-winning content creator as one of the most genuine people she has met in recent times. She acknowledged her kindness towards her even in undeserving moments.

Source: Legit.ng