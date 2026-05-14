Bolaji Ogunmola has explained maintained that kissing scenes and romantic gestures on screen are purely professional and dictated by the movie scripts

The actress disclosed that Daniel Etim Effiong’s wife is perfectly fine with the romantic scenes, as she possesses a deep understanding of the demands

Ogunmola clarified that she and Daniel are not even close friends outside of their working environment

Nollywood actress Bolaji Ogunmola has finally opened up about the constant public conversations surrounding her romantic movie scenes with fellow actor Daniel Etim-Effiong.

The actress, who recently faced backlash, addressed the issue during an interview with Jay On-Air TV, where she explained that many fans often struggle to separate movie roles from real life.

According to Bolaji, the chemistry viewers see on screen is simply part of the acting profession and nothing beyond that.

Bolaji Ogunmola says that Daniel Etim Effiong’s wife is perfectly fine with their romantic scenes. Photo: Bolaji Ogunmola/Daniel-Etim-Effiong.

Source: Instagram

In the interview, Bolaji explained that all the romantic scenes she shared with Daniel were scripted and professionally executed as part of their jobs.

She stressed that there was never any emotional involvement attached to the scenes despite the assumptions people made online.

“We only kiss in movies. People started linking us together after the movie scenes, but there is nothing between us outside work,” she said.

The actress added that actors are simply interpreting characters given to them by movie producers and directors.

According to her, many people become emotionally invested in movie roles and begin to imagine that actors are secretly involved in real life.

“Actors are simply playing roles given to them, but people sometimes fail to separate movies from real life,” she explained.

Daniel’s wife already understands the job - Bolaji

Bolaji also addressed concerns from people who questioned how Daniel Etim-Effiong’s wife felt about the close movie scenes.

According to her, the actor’s wife understands the entertainment industry and never misunderstood their working relationship.

“Even his wife is not bothered because she understands Daniel’s job,” Bolaji stated.

She further explained that people close to actors often know the difference between real emotions and fictional storytelling.

The actress noted that professional boundaries are important in Nollywood and insisted that she and Daniel barely interact outside movie sets.

“We are not close outside film sets and there are no hidden feelings or arrangements,” she added.

Watch Bolaji Ogunmola's interview below:

Reactions trail Bolaji Ogunmola's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@its_Miguel04 stated:

"They are this set of Nigerians no matter the explanation you give them that mindset they have about you it's can never be change... Just keep on doing your thing, people would always talk but don't give a dime."

@itz_masha noted:

"Exactly! Professionalism at its finest. Daniel is a disciplined actor who delivers when the script calls for it, and Bolaji knows how to bring the chemistry without crossing lines. Toyosi being cool with it as a friend shows maturity and understanding in the industry"

Bolaji Ogunmola maintains that the kissing scenes and romantic gestures seen on screen are purely professional. Photos: Bolaji Ogunmola.

Source: UGC

Etim Effiong shares worry about dating

Legit.ng earlier reported that Daniel Etim-Effiong opened up about how he feels about dating in 2024, and he got his fans to share their thoughts about it.

The movie star also lent his voice to the plight of some single individuals who might be having tough times finding a good partner.

Some fans of the actor were open about their feelings, and they noted that the dating pool was a mess.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng