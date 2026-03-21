After years of anticipation, Toyosi Adesanya and her husband have officially joined the league of parents, welcoming a beautiful baby girl

The couple’s victory was made possible through a surrogate journey that began in 2024, a path they navigated with the help of specialized medical support

Fellow actress Biola Bayo broke the news with an emotional post, revealing the hidden details of the couple's fertility journey

Nigerian actress Toyosi Adesanya has welcomed her first child after 19 years of waiting.

Fellow actress Biola Bayo shared the announcement via Instagram.

In her post, Biola expressed excitement and gratitude, revealing that the couple welcomed their child through surrogacy.

Biola Bayo, who described herself as a proud godmother once again, did not hold back her emotions as she shared the news.

Actress Toyosi Adesanya welcomed her child through surrogacy. Photos: Toyosi Adesanya.

Source: Instagram

“I am a godmother again!!! Congratulations to all of us!” she wrote.

She also took time to appreciate everyone who supported the couple throughout their journey, which she disclosed began in 2024.

According to her, a fertility specialist played a key role in making the dream a reality, highlighting the importance of medical support in such journeys.

She thanked the doctor involved in the process, acknowledging the role of expertise and support in helping the couple achieve their dream.

Following the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in from friends, colleagues, and fans for the actress.

Among those who celebrated the couple was Iyabo Ojo, alongside several others in the entertainment industry.

Many expressed happiness for the actress, noting that her story serves as an encouraging reminder that there are different paths to parenthood.

Read Biola Adebayo's post here:

Fans, colleagues congratulate Toyosi Adesanya

Legit.ng compiled the congratulatory messages sent to Toyosi Adesanya

@kennytwinsoul stated:

"This is so great and wholesome news. God bless everyone. Thank God."

@adenikeolawumi wrote:

"Congratulations mama @officialadesanyatoyosi so happy to see this see me smiling ..I rejoice with you ma mine soon"

@ayabaakintunde shared:

"Jesu mi o se ooo congratulations @officialadesanyatoyosi olorun awo olorun adasi fun wa loruko Jesu kristi am happy for you ma"

@symplyopamercy stated:

"Oluwaseun❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍👏👏👏Big congratulations ma @officialadesanyatoyosi this is good, it gladens my heart❤️❤️💃💃💃🎉🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊 Thank you Dr B for always standing by and doing the good & GOD's work....You are blessed always🙏❤️much love"

@folaalatelevate shared:

"I am so teary right now, and my head is more than double!!! Isn't this God wonderful? He gave us choices and many chances!!! Thank You God for aunty Toyosi @officialadesanyatoyosi and hubby for the arrival of their bundle of joy. May God keep the baby in sound mind, and Jesus' stature. May the strength and grace to nurture the baby be adequately supplied to you ma. Thank you always, @biolabayo1 , my one and only Asher's mum for making women to be bold and confident about their fertlity journey. I love you and all you do. God bless you."

Actress Toyosi Adesanya has been waiting to have a child since 2007. Photo: Toyosi Adesanya.

Source: Instagram

Biola Adebayo announces end of marriage

Legit.ng reported that Biola Bayo saddened fans after announcing that her marriage had ended.

In a heartfelt post celebrating her ex-husband’s birthday, she shared lovely pictures but also disclosed that they have been separated since April last year.

Biola told her fans not to be surprised that she referred to him as her ex-husband, openly confirming the breakdown of their marriage.

Source: Legit.ng