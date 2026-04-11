Toyin Abraham sparked heated reactions after a viral moment with Razaq Okoya and Shade Okoya

Social media critics questioned her gesture and advised her on how to act before dignitaries

The filmmaker came forward to clarify her actions, leaving fans divided and curious

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has sparked conversations online after a video of her kneeling to greet billionaire couple, Razaq and Shade Okoya, went viral.

The filmmaker was among the guests at the 70th birthday celebration of Debola Lagos’ father, where she paid her respects to the power couple in the traditional Yoruba way.

While many praised her for upholding cultural values, some critics on social media accused her of going overboard.

Toyin Abraham’s unexpected gesture sparks whispers at billionaire Okoya gathering. Credit: @toyinabraham, @shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

One X user wrote that her repeated kneeling was “unnecessary” and looked like “eye service,” urging her to carry herself with more pride, given her achievements.

She wrote:

"I’m a fan of Aunty Toyin Abraham but this her unnecessary kneeling down and greeting is becoming too much and looking like an eye service now. It’s ok to respect elders and cultures but those women she keep kneeling for are not so older than her.

"Aunty Toyin, you need to start packaging yourself now. That’s why they keep disrespecting you. They are not more than you, they are not bigger than you. Stop belittling yourself for them. We Nigerians have forgiven you for supporting City Boy in 2023. It’s time you forgive yourself too and carry yourself with pride and grace cos you work hard for it and you deserve the respect that comes with it. I don’t mean any disrespect and I love you. "

Reacting to the criticism, Toyin Abraham defended her actions, saying she would never stop kneeling for people who “value and deserve it.”

She emphasised that her respect for elders and cultural traditions remains unwavering, regardless of status.

In a follow‑up post, the actress described herself as a “true Omoluabi,” a Yoruba term for someone who embodies good character and cultural values.

She reassured her fans, known as Toyintitans, that she would continue to uphold her heritage with pride.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Toyin Abraham's viral video

The incident has since ignited buzz across social media.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@SuaraMustafaOla said:

"I wanted to condemn dis too shaa wen I google search how old is auntie Shade Okoya was buh it was dat same auntie Shade dat was introducing auntie Toyin to chief Rasak Okoya nd chief friend too Sooo oti loooor bayen."

@Mayor5060 said:

"We understand what the culture says, but ma let them come and greet you too, you be boss for your lane ooo aswear."

@Elemesoh said:

"The audacity of social media rodents. Advising a 43-year-old accomplished woman kneeling to greet another accomplished woman 50. For your info, that's Sade Okoya, she's kneeling to greet. Not just some woman, not your mother. You idiot."

Toyin Abraham sparks reactions after unexpected moment with Razaq and Shade Okoya. Credit: @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham's husband shows love to Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng previously reported that actor Kolawole Ajeyemi joined his wife Toyin Abraham in supporting Iyabo Ojo's newly released cinema movie The Return of Arinzo.

Ajeyemi surprised fans when he took to his Instagram page to share a clip from Iyabo's movie premiere while encouraging his followers to go to the cinema to watch it.

His action also stirred a heartwarming response from Iyabo Ojo, who appreciated him.

Source: Legit.ng