Toyin Abraham's husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, has also shown support for Iyabo Ojo's movie The Return of Arinzo

The actor's action comes after his wife squashed rumours of a feud with Iyabo Ojo following the drama that trailed her movie premiere

Iyabo Ojo also responded to Ajeyemi's support with a heartwarming response, stirring reactions on social media

In a chat with Legit.ng, a Nollywood actor shed light about how partnership between actors and cinemas

Yoruba actor and filmmaker Kolawole Ajeyemi has joined his wife Toyin Abraham in supporting Iyabo Ojo's newly released cinema movie The Return of Arinzo.

Ajeyemi, known for keeping a low profile, surprised fans when he took to his Instagram page to share a clip from Iyabo's movie premiere while encouraging his followers to go to the cinema to watch it.

Toyin Abraham’s husband sends message to fans about Iyabo Ojo's movie. Credit: toyinabraham/iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

“Congrats @iyaboojofespris, The Return of Arinzo is now showing in all cinemas nationwide. Get your tickets and enjoy good movies," he wrote in the caption.

In his comment section, Iyabo reacted as she expressed her appreciation for his support, calling him her brother.

Heartwarming exchange between Iyabo Ojo and Toyin Abraham's husband captures attention. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

“Thank you, my brother," she wrote.

Kolawole Ajeyemi's support for Iyabo Ojo comes shortly after his wife, Toyin Abraham, squashed rumours of beef with the actress.

Legit.ng reported that Toyin shared a flyer of the movie on her official Instagram page, with a message to her fans and followers, urging them to go out to watch Iyabo's movie at cinemas across the country.

"The Return of Arinzo is now showing in all cinemas, pls go out and support," she wrote.

Toyin's direct message to her fans also caught Iyabo's attention, who expressed her gratitude, referring to the actress as her sister.

Kolawole Ajeyemi's social media post, promoting Iyabo Ojo's movie, is below:

Comments as Toyin Abraham's husband supports Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

prof_tabitha reacted:

"This man no dey show industry senority, so calm humble and very respectful.. @toyin_abraham I keep seeing more reasons you love and adore this man so much."

the_unsaid_truth25 commented:

"Get yourself an Ogbomosho man to marry and taste the goodness of God, i’m talking with 4 years experience with an Ogbomosho man, they are the best , baba oko mi you look good sir."

becoming_fola commented:

"The only celebrity celebrity husband wey no dey loud."

olayele_bukola said:

"I’ve met him , he’s so humble … I took picture with him …and he showed up not doing too much that day

alakaba_toyinpeculiar commented:

"Na so e be, one needs to carry his or her self with respect, people will say na pride, my sis, so be it, if U say am pride, then am proud o... If not, people will take you for granted."

unusual_peri said:

"It’s God that chose you for Aunty Toyin very calm God abeg gimme better husband that will draw respect to me and my family."

princessiby commented:

"Baba Iretope ni seh, awon elebi alayo. Esu o kuku ni ba mi ya yin loruko Jesu."

Cinemas are not free

Actor Jide Awobona described the bond between movie makers and cinemas as a partnership, with each partners out to make a profit for the expenses incurred.

"It is a partnership, and they can't go home with all their money. The cinema is not free, they are running on expenses as well, they are going to take it out from whatever they make, and definitely there is still profit," he said.

Rita Dominic attends Iyabo Ojo's premiere

Legit.ng also reported that actress Rita Dominic attended Iyabo Ojo's movie premiere in Lagos.

A viral video showed how Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele, and Mercy Aigbe welcomed her, sparking reactions on social media.

This contrasted with how Toyin Abraham was welcomed, especially after Funke snubbed her.

Source: Legit.ng