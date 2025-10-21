Lateef Adedimeji has shared a beautiful video of his meeting with his senior colleague, Nkem Owoh, at a movie location

In the recording, the veteran actor was seen sitting when Lateef approached him and greeted him

Fans were impressed by Lateef's reaction upon meeting the movie icon, as they shared a warm moment together

Award-winning Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji, has shared a beautiful video of his meeting with veteran actor, Nkem Owoh.

The movie star was at a location when he encountered the iconic actor sitting on a sofa. He approached him and greeted him warmly.

Fans react to video of Nkem Owoh and Lateef Adedimeji. Photo credit@lateefadedimeji/@nkemowoh

Source: Instagram

In the caption of his post, Lateef expressed how sweet it was to meet Nkem Owoh. He praised his acting prowess and described him as "our great ancestor."

The movie star prayed for Nkem Owoh’s good health and long life, while also revealing that he had the opportunity to work alongside him.

Nkem Owoh reacts to meeting Lateef Adedimeji

Upon seeing the young actor, Nkem smiled heartily and shook his hand. He thanked God for allowing him to meet such great actors, adding that he believed God had planned for him to meet all these legends before his death.

Nkem Owoh chats with Lateef Adedimeji after meeting him. Photo credit@nkemowoh

Source: Instagram



The elderly actor tapped Lateef on the back, still smiling at him.

Lateef Adedimeji prostrates to greet Nkem Owoh

When Lateef, who wrote a biopic a few months ago, met Nkem Owoh, he first prostrated on all fours as a sign of respect.



He then sat beside Nkem, holding his hand and bowing his head in reverence. Lateef mentioned that he was drawing from the grace of his senior colleague, and he held onto his hand for a few moments before standing up from the sofa.

See the video here:

How fans reacted after seeing Lateef's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the actor shared online. Many praised him and stated how humble and respectful he is. They added that a day will come that Lateef will also be given such a respect by his colleagues. Here are comments below:

@denikealli shared:

"Your humility is top notch. You’re blessed."



@oluwabukola_arugba shared:

"The statement “ I go see all of una before I die” really got me a bit emotional “ Legends being also grateful to meet younger ones is quiet humbling."

@rabolcakes_events stated:

"Welldone brotherly. May Almighty Allah continue to uplift you in all your endeavours."

@oh)_ohakew shared:

"Coolest guy Lateef , he treats everyone equal, he's very calm with a great sense of humour."

@ibraheem_lateef_adebayo wrote:

"Omooo Wetin he said yen carry weight o ! E heavy gan . We cannot live forever sha."



@cortierepr0 stated:

"Lateef will someday get this kind of gesture from the younger generations. Talent and respect can coexist."

Lateef Adedimeji acts as Wole Soyinka

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the teaser for a biopic about Wole Soyinka, played by Lateef Adedimeji, left people talking online.

Lateef posted a teaser of the soon-to-be-released project, stirring massive reactions online as netizens drooled in anticipation. The movie was produced by one of his colleagues, Joshua Ojo while Adedimeji played the lead role.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng