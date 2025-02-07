Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh basked in the euphoria of turning 70 and he could not help but share his joy on social media

As the veteran movie star joined the league of septuagenarians, he expressed gratitude to God for a new age

His fans and colleagues were not left out of the celebration and they shared their wishes for him

Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia, celebrated his 70th birthday on Friday, February 7, 2025, and shared his feelings online.

The legendary role interpreter, known for interpreting many comic roles, thanked God for making him alive to see a new age.

His fans and colleagues were happy for him and they sent their birthday wishes in his Instagram post.

Nkem 'Osuofia' Owoh turns 70

Osuofia has been in the film industry for decades and has featured in hundreds of movies. Some of the movies he acted in are Lion Heart, God Calling, My Village People, Battle on Buka Street, Chief Daddy, and Osuofia in London, among others.

The 70-year-old was born in Enugu. He studied Engineering at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun state.

In 2008, he won the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his role in the Nigerian film, Stronger than Pain, which also featured 53-year-old Kate Henshaw.

A producer Nani Boi @iamnaniboi also celebrated him:

Fans celebrate Nkem Owh at 70

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Nkem Owoh, aka Osuofia, celebrates his 70th birthday below:

@mary.igwe commented:

"A LEGEND in every sense of it. Thank God for your gift to humanity."

@okehonyekachichukwuemeka reacted:

"How I wish we can collectively use our window's might to make you a billionaire. You made my childhood soo lit.. Those close to him should paste aza, Osuofia is a god."

@iamnaniboi said:

"Legendary legend of all times."

@francizca_rain commented:

"Wow congratulations congratulations Sir. 70TH LOOKS SO GOOD ON YOU PAPa. May the Good Lord Keep You in health and vitality Amen, you are a Legend. You made my childhood so fun. We use to use our Lunch money to rent ur movies so we could Laugh to out heart Content. God bless you sir, I celebrate you big."

@boscolyee reacted:

"Happy 70th birthday. Chief Nkem Owoh, wishing you many more healthy years."

@tony.frosh.31 commented:

"Happy blissful birthday, Daddy. As you made our childhood sweet with your movies, may God make the rest part of your life the sweetest. Happy birthday once again, sir."

@godxthaplug said:

"Happy birthday legendary Usofia the man that made my father paid my school fees bcuz of your movie Akidi. God bless you legend."

Nkem Owoh announces 70th birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nkem Owoh was preparing to celebrate his 70th birthday in style to the joy of his fans.

The movie star ushered in the new month of February by excitedly announcing his birthday.

Several social media users reacted to the news as they gushed over the Osuofia In London’s star’s big day.

