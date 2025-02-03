Veteran Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh is getting set to celebrate his 70th birthday in style to the joy of his fans

The movie star ushered in the new month of February by excitedly making an announcement about his upcoming birthday

Several social media users reacted to the news as they gushed over the Osuofia In London’s star’s big day

Veteran Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh aka Osuofia, is getting ready to celebrate his 70th birthday in style.

The Osuofia In London star took to his official Instagram page on February 1, 2025, to usher in the new month by speaking about his upcoming birthday.

Nkem Owoh was in high spirits as he announced that he was going to be turning the milestone age of 70 on February 7, 2025.

The big announcement was shared with a video accompanied by a caption where the veteran star expressed his eagerness to celebrate his big day with others.

In his words:

“As welcome a new month with Good Health and God's Grace. I'm Excited to share with you all that I’ll be turning 70 years old on February 7th 🎉 It’s a big milestone, and I can’t wait to celebrate this special day with friends and family.”

See Nkem Owoh’s birthday post below:

Reactions as Nkem Owoh gets set to mark 70th birthday

The news of Nkem Owoh’s upcoming 70th birthday celebration was met with several reactions from the Osuofia actor’s fans. Read what some of them had to say:

Realblessingasibe said:

“Fine man.”

Angus_buchi said:

“Happy birthday in advance legend 👑.”

Onwuamaezenzube said:

“Baba do giveaway na😂😂.”

Sigeyenoch wrote:

“Odowgu osoufia😍.”

Holy_claire wrote:

“Our living legend. Happy birthday in advance to you Sir.❤️❤️🙌”

Leponky wrote:

“Wish you the best Sir.”

Pharm_dr.e said:

“God is good 👏”

Chukwuezugo10 commented:

“Greatness @70.”

Chrisruno150 said:

“Wow sir we share same birth month no wonder I love you so much one of the greatest actor of our time in Addy sir🎉🎉.”

Lovelycyndi1 wrote:

“Wow, I wish you more life in good health. I wish you'd never get old cos my family is your die hard fan. We love you sir. ❤️”

