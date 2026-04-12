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Patrick Doyle Loses Daughter Hours After Announcing Her Arrival, Fans Mourn: “She Visited Briefly”
Nollywood

Patrick Doyle Loses Daughter Hours After Announcing Her Arrival, Fans Mourn: “She Visited Briefly”

by  Shade Metibogun
3 min read
  • Patrick Doyle shared sad news about his daughter on his Facebook page on Sunday evening
  • The media personality had earlier shared a post about his daughter, with many congratulating him at the time
  • What he said about the little girl has stirred a series of reactions among fans, who expressed their feelings about the news

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Actor and media personality Patrick Doyle has lost his little daughter hours after sharing the good news of her arrival.

The actor got married to his new wife a few years ago and shared updates about his new life online.

Patrick Doyle shares sad news about his newly born daughter, fans console him
Reactions as Patrick Doyle loses his daughter hours after announcing her arrival. Photo credit@patrickdoylemedia
Source: Instagram

A few hours ago, he announced that he had become a father again after his wife gave birth to a baby girl.

He shared the name of his baby, Omayinuwa Mayen Harriet Doyle, as many congratulated him. According to him, the baby was born on Friday, April 10, 2026, at 10:40 a.m.

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Patrick Doyle shares sad news about daughter

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However, on the evening of April 11, 2026, Patrick Doyle and his wife lost their baby. In a post on his Facebook page, he noted that their daughter passed away at 11:45 p.m.

Sharing more, the actor posted a picture of the baby’s feet with wings of an angel, as he wrote that “his angel had flown back to heaven.”

Patrick Doyle shares wishes about his daughter

The media personality also shared his wish, stating that he wanted their daughter to stay longer, but heaven had other plans.

He accepted his fate and said that God knows what humans do not know, as God rules in the affairs of men.

Doyle also took solace in God, noting that he and his wife’s faith in God’s goodness remains strong despite what has happened.

Patrick Doyle shares sad news about his newly born daughter, fans console him
Patrick Doyle consoles himslef after losing his daughter. Photo credit@patrickdoylemedia
Source: Instagram

Fans comfort Patrick Doyle over loss

Reacting, fans expressed astonishment over the news, as many had seen his earlier announcement and congratulated him.

They asked questions about what might have happened and prayed for God to comfort him and his wife.

Others also prayed that God would bless them with another child who would live long and bring them joy.

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Here is the Facebook post below:

Fans react to Patrick Doyle's Facebook post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@0luwatobby0001 reacted:

"Omg, God will give you the one dat will stay, it is well, in all thank you Jesus."

@Edamwen Frances Ogbonna shared:

"Sir wait .who are u refering to.ITV just shared the good news ah ah ah .me am confused honestly. It is well with Ur household."

@Timi Obasanya said:

"It’s one of those things you read and question your comprehension of English for a split second."

@Kehinde Makanjuola stated:

"Be comforted Sir!"

@Ime Ekaidem shared:

"God knows best."

@Femi Artdagunodo commented:

"Egbon, please accept our condolences. May God console you sir. Omi lo da'nu, agbe ko fo."

Patrick Doyle speaks on Davido, Mr Eazi's wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that Patrick Doyle shared his two cents on singers Davido and Mr Eazi's high-profile weddings, which became subjects of discussion on social media.

While Davido tied the knot in a church with his partner, Chioma, in August 2025 (in the US), over the weekend, news about Mr Eazi and his longtime fiancée, Temi Otedola, walking down the aisle emerged online. The ceremonies were held in Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Shade Metibogun avatar

Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng

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