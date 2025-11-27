Actress Patrick Doyle openly claimed the Doyle name helped propel Ireti’s career after their split

The veteran actor stated he is proud of her but chooses silence over saying anything unpleasant

His comments have stirred debates on whether he was praising her or subtly taking credit

Veteran broadcaster and Nollywood actor, Patrick Doyle, has addressed questions surrounding his ex-wife, actress Ireti Doyle, and her impressive career growth since their divorce

While speaking on Wake Up Nigeria, Patrick linked Ireti’s success directly to his family name

He said:

“I’m happy for her that the Doyle name has opened doors for her. And so far, she hasn’t disgraced the Doyle name. She’s doing pretty well, and I’m proud of her achievements.”

Ireti Doyle confirmed her divorce from Patrick in January 2023, ending years of speculation.

She did not disclose the reason for the separation, and Patrick has also maintained a calm public stance.

Reacting further during the interview, Patrick made it clear he would never publicly speak ill of Ireti.

Instead, he stated:

“I would rather be silent than say something unpleasant about her.”

Fans react to Patrick Doyle's interview

@official_devon91:

"It’s always him that is talking for decades now. The wife hasn’t said anything. It hurts when people reminds you of your scars"

@symply_zita:

"What do u mean u don’t have anything nice to say. For one she’s a pretty woman and an amazing actress."

@minaj.morgan:

"Why all of una day come for the man, na question dem ask am, and he choose not to say a word about it, whatsup with the comments here…."

@mide_themusicgeek:

"Alot of you aren't just wise and it's sad. The host asked a question and he dodged it with wisdom. How's that a problem again?"

@obaweb3:

"From this comment, una go see say these people no send how you feel as a man. If you like go dey mumu for love o."

@leo_uzoo:

"Why is it that some podcast hosts ask foolish questions just to trend, especially asking a married man or woman about their ex?"

@cartoonmakun:

"I don’t understand this comment, interviewer ask questions about her marriage to cause controversy, he gladly give no details cos we all know break up is always not easy , una say na cho cho cho , ok someone should answer which information did you get from him about the break up , if all your celebrity breakup Dey give this answer he for better , I think it a matured response to the question, me I don’t know if he has said something in the past ooo, I didn’t even know they are married self so I don’t know any details about them but with this interview and response, I think it matured"

