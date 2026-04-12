Moses Bliss has recounted the time his wife battled an unknown ailment as they went from one hospital to another

The singer was ministering at an event when he shared the story with fans to encourage those trusting God for healing

What he said about his wife and how they eventually found a solution, despite doctors having no clear diagnosis, generated reactions

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss has stirred the faith of his fans as a video of what he said about his wife battling an ailment some time ago surfaced online.

The music star, who became a father last year, was at the Mountain Experience to minister, where he shared what he and his wife had gone through.

Reactions as Moses Bliss recounts wife’s battle with ailment. Photo credit@mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

According to him, after his wife welcomed their baby, they were still abroad when the illness began.

He noted that he had not shared the testimony anywhere else, as he encouraged the prayer spirit of those he was ministering to.

He said his wife could not breathe or lie on her stomach or back, and she was in severe pain.

Moses Bliss shares more on wife’s ailment

Explaining further, the singer said they moved from one hospital to another, and he broke down in tears over the situation.

According to him, a relative had to move in with them to help care for their son while they continued searching for a solution to his wife’s condition.

Fans thank God over Moses Bliss' testimony about his wife’s battle with ailment. Photo credit@mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

The music star added that several tests were carried out, but doctors could not diagnose what was wrong.

He said that one day, while travelling back to Nigeria, he felt led by the Spirit of God to take charge of the situation. When he returned to his wife, he preached to her, and they prayed using different scriptures.

He said he later travelled to London, and about an hour into his journey, his wife, Marie, called to say she had been discharged.

The singer then asked those he was ministering to to speak over their situations and prayed for healing.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Moses Bliss' video

Reactions have trailed the video of the singer as he spoke about his wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@camilepeace commented:

"God is good! He will continue to take care of his own."

@lightinagoldtv reacted:

"Who says prayers is not a key ,God always listen to prayers, If my mother pray for me it normally work for me.prayers is they key n believe."

@thubia2024 wrote:

"People are going through alot, may God help us all."

@tinaapanford shared:

"Lord show me mercy and give me total healing in every side."

@goldenakpana shared

"Omg! This meeting was awesome. Thanks Minister Bliss, you bless my day."

@immaculataonyinyeesomonu wrote:

"Thank God for the healing. Satan came late.your family is protected by the power in the blood of Jesus, amen."

Moses Bliss calls out Mc over introduction

Legit.ng had reported that the gospel singer was not pleased with the way the MC introduced his wife during their wedding.

The two lovebirds were the talk of the town on February 29, 2024, as pictures and videos from their traditional wedding filled the internet.

During their vote of thanks, the musician quickly corrected how the MC initially introduced his wife.

Source: Legit.ng